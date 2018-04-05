Bank of Montreal Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE: BMO) announced that the nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 12, 2018, have been elected as directors of BMO. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today in Toronto are set out below.

Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:  

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Janice M. Babiak

307,573,712

99.66%

1,042,601

0.34%

Sophie Brochu

306,600,919

99.35%

2,014,893

0.65%

George A. Cope

302,200,634

97.92%

6,415,676

2.08%

Christine A. Edwards

306,305,310

99.25%

2,309,714

0.75%

Martin S. Eichenbaum

307,416,266

99.61%

1,200,283

0.39%

Ronald H. Farmer

301,150,828

97.58%

7,464,600

2.42%

David Harquail

307,391,026

99.60%

1,225,524

0.40%

Linda Huber

307,550,295

99.65%

1,065,235

0.35%

Eric R. La Flèche

307,306,112

99.58%

1,309,347

0.42%

Lorraine Mitchelmore

307,502,342

99.64%

1,114,128

0.36%

Philip S. Orsino

298,437,100

96.70%

10,179,448

3.30%

J. Robert S. Prichard

298,896,448

96.85%

9,720,101

3.15%

Darryl White

307,163,800

99.53%

1,452,671

0.47%

Don M. Wilson III

305,402,930

98.96%

3,214,148

1.04%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.  

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider – the 8thlargest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $728 billion as of January 31, 2018, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

