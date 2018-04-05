Bank of Montreal Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE: BMO) announced that the nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 12, 2018, have been elected as directors of BMO. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today in Toronto are set out below.

Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal: