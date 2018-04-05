Bank of Montreal Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE: BMO) announced that the nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 12, 2018, have been elected as directors of BMO. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today in Toronto are set out below.
Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Janice M. Babiak
|
307,573,712
|
99.66%
|
1,042,601
|
0.34%
|
Sophie Brochu
|
306,600,919
|
99.35%
|
2,014,893
|
0.65%
|
George A. Cope
|
302,200,634
|
97.92%
|
6,415,676
|
2.08%
|
Christine A. Edwards
|
306,305,310
|
99.25%
|
2,309,714
|
0.75%
|
Martin S. Eichenbaum
|
307,416,266
|
99.61%
|
1,200,283
|
0.39%
|
Ronald H. Farmer
|
301,150,828
|
97.58%
|
7,464,600
|
2.42%
|
David Harquail
|
307,391,026
|
99.60%
|
1,225,524
|
0.40%
|
Linda Huber
|
307,550,295
|
99.65%
|
1,065,235
|
0.35%
|
Eric R. La Flèche
|
307,306,112
|
99.58%
|
1,309,347
|
0.42%
|
Lorraine Mitchelmore
|
307,502,342
|
99.64%
|
1,114,128
|
0.36%
|
Philip S. Orsino
|
298,437,100
|
96.70%
|
10,179,448
|
3.30%
|
J. Robert S. Prichard
|
298,896,448
|
96.85%
|
9,720,101
|
3.15%
|
Darryl White
|
307,163,800
|
99.53%
|
1,452,671
|
0.47%
|
Don M. Wilson III
|
305,402,930
|
98.96%
|
3,214,148
|
1.04%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider – the 8thlargest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $728 billion as of January 31, 2018, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
SOURCE BMO Financial Group
Share this article