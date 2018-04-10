In addition, at its March 22, 2018 meeting, the Board of Directors of Bank of South Carolina Corporation approved a 10% stock dividend payable May 31, 2018 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2018.

Fleetwood S. Hassell, President of the Bank of South Carolina, stated, "Over the past six years, we have been able to raise our regular cash dividend four times, declare a one-time special cash dividend, and now for the second time in three years, reward our shareholders again with this ten percent stock dividend – all the while maintaining exemplary capital levels. We are grateful to our shareholders, customers and employees for staying the course as we continue on in our next thirty plus years."

The Bank of South Carolina, a De Novo Charter, which opened in 1987 at 256 Meeting Street, has offices in Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and the West Ashley community. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the NASDAQ stock market under the symbol "BKSC".

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) Report of Earnings















March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017







Shares Outstanding





BKSC Common Stock 4,990,879

4,971,539







Book Value Per Share $ 8.55

$ 8.38







Total Assets $ 434,684,173

$ 428,796,627







3 Months Ending





















Net Income $ 1,612,230

$ 1,226,088







Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.32

$ 0.25







Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.32

$ 0.24







Weighted Average Shares





Outstanding Basic 4,990,079

4,962,250















Weighted Average Shares





Outstanding Diluted 5,075,791

5,073,101









View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-south-carolina-corporation-announces-first-quarter-earnings--dividend-300627574.html

SOURCE Bank of South Carolina Corporation

Related Links

http://www.banksc.com

