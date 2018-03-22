Bank of South Carolina Corporation Declares Dividend

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Bank of South Carolina Corporation, (NASDAQ: BKSC) the parent company for The Bank of South Carolina, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share to shareholders of record April 2, 2018, payable April 30, 2018. Fleetwood S. Hassell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to announce a $0.15 per share quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record April 2, 2018, payable April 30, 2018. This represents the 114th quarterly cash dividend paid since our inception over 31 years ago."