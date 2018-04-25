Bank of the West Wealth Management Group Expands to New York with New Office

"Our unified, global approach to wealth management, which is backed by the extensive capabilities of BNP Paribas, is ideal for expatriate clients," said Pierre Ramadier, Head of Bank of the West Wealth Management Group. "We believe there is significant potential to grow our presence in New York, one of the largest wealth markets in the world."

Bank of the West's full-service, global investing capabilities will be available in the new Midtown space, and provide traditional wealth services such as portfolio management, philanthropic services, as well as financial and estate planning*, and brokerage and advisory services, which are offered through BancWest Investment Services, Bank of the West's affiliated broker/dealer and Registered Investment Adviser. For more of Bank of the West's wealth expertise, Voice of Wealth is available on all smartphones and tablets, which can be found on the Apple iTunes Store here and the Google Play store here.

"The opening of this first center in New York underscores our commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, innovation and international networking. We will be able to support our clients and their development both in Silicon Valley and in New York," said Sofia Merlo, co-CEO of BNP Paribas Wealth Management. "The New York office will also facilitate access to our strong European home base and to our growing presence in Asia."

About Bank of the West Wealth Management

Bank of the West Wealth Management provides wealth planning, investment management*, personal banking, philanthropy, and trust and fiduciary services. The group is part of BNP Paribas' global wealth management business of more than 6,800 professionals present in three hubs in Europe, Asia and the U.S. with more than $13.08 billion** in assets under management in the United States and €364 billion ($414.7 billion) in assets under management globally as of December 31, 2017.

About BNP Paribas Wealth Management

BNP Paribas Wealth Management is a leading global private bank and #1 Private Bank in the Eurozone. Present in three hubs in Europe, Asia and the US, over 6,800 professionals provide a private investor clientele with solutions for optimizing and managing their assets. The bank has €364 billion worth of assets under management (as at 31 Dec. 2017).

About Bank of the West

Bank of the West is a financial services company headquartered in San Francisco with $89.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2017. Founded in 1874, Bank of the West provides a wide range of personal, commercial, wealth management and international banking services through more than 600 branches and offices in 24 states and digital channels. Bank of the West is a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, a leading bank in Europe, which has a presence in 74 countries with more than 192,000 employees. To learn more about Bank of the West, visit About Us via BankoftheWest.com.

Deposit and loan products offered by Bank of the West, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. © 2018 Bank of the West. Doing business in South Dakota as Bank of the West California.

Connect with us

*Securities and variable annuities are offered through BancWest Investment Services, a registered broker/dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Financial Advisors are Registered Representatives of BancWest Investment Services. Fixed annuities/insurance products are offered through BancWest Insurance Agency in California, (License #0C52321) and through BancWest Investment Services, Inc. in all other states where it is licensed to do business. This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business. Bank of the West and its various affiliates and subsidiaries are not tax or legal advisors. BancWest Investment Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of the West. Bank of the West is a wholly owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas.

** Assets under management refers to assets under administration, management, advisement, and on deposit, including assets with our affiliate BancWest Investment Services as of December 31, 2017.

Bank of the West Wealth Management offers products and services through Bank of the West and its various affiliates and subsidiaries.

Investment and Insurance products:

NOT FDIC INSURED NOT BANK GUARANTEED MAY LOSE VALUE NOT A DEPOSIT NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

