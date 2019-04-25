Banking Industry Innovator Issues Patent

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CFM, the industry leader in cash automation software, announced today the issuance of patent number 10,262,147 for the product NORM (Network Optimization and Redundancy Module) which connects any type of cash automation machine to a financial institutions' network without the fear of system failure.

Norm (Network Optimization and Redundancy Module)

As the banking industry works to automate cash in a way that improves the client experience, many banks and credit unions with heavy footprints and poor flexibility in relation to their peripherals and network connectivity cannot transition to a thinner architecture. Traditional infrastructures are not resilient and if and when a server goes down it impacts the level of service including a branch shut down.

To combat antiquated infrastructure and thick architecture that makes it difficult to create a thinner, efficient workspace and that create a better experience for the consumer and staff, CFM created NORM. With NORM, a UL Certified product, a thin workspace can thrive along with tablet banking and mobile staff or Universal Bankers ( Universal Associates ).

"We were using legacy hardware but now have an even lighter footprint with CFM's innovative product, NORM. After three years with the product, we have seen the redundancy and resiliency in action. Allowing us to efficiently use our software licenses and have peace of mind knowing our transactions will be stored during outages," said Kathy Cobb, Director, Technology at MAX Credit Union . "We now have the ability to be more creative and innovative with our cost-saving strategies."

NORM was created based on a client's need for resiliency and redundancy when creating and connecting to a thin infostructure. They needed to have access to their branch and systems 24/7 to ensure their uptime (SLA) remained optimal, but they had a critical piece in their system that if it went down then the entire system would collapse.

"Over 70% of our clients are using NORM to streamline their architecture," said Nathan Moore, CTO of CFM . "With over 10K units in the wild and exponential cost savings for our clients, we are very excited to be issued this patent. NORM enables innovations and we look forward to many more patents as we continue to innovate."

Benefits of NORM:

Enables a tablet-based service model

Minimizes the reliance and cost of servers and workstations

Allows FI to share resources (licenses, workstations and peripherals)

Redundancy and resiliency is critical to a thin and optimized architecture. Having this type of a system built in an all-in-one platform instead of the unnecessary layered approach is a game-changer. Architecture with NORM means less IT investment, workstations peripheral and less investment in supporting infrastructure.

About CFM

Innovations aren't innovative unless they solve a problem or need. For CFM, revolutionizing an industry started with the simple principle of helping financial institutions transform the banking experience through core integrated solutions. As the only zero-footprint solution in the industry, CFM drives the future of banking by connecting cash automation hardware to teller platforms, enabling Universal Associates, super-safe redundancy programs, robust analytics and self-service solutions. CFM is headquartered in Chandler, AZ and a strategic partner of DBSI www.dbsi-inc.com , a branch transformation strategist. To learn more, visit www.whycfm.com or call (855) 333.4236.

