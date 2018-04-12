Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced

The team also unveiled the PC pre-order offer details for the 'Dredge Ally Pack'. Fans who digitally pre-order the game through Steam and other digital PC retailers will get the following in-game items as a bonus:

Dredge Stoneguard Character - Rank 10 Hero called Kivi

Unique Combat Ability: Tank

Unique Dredge Item - Sculptor's Tools

Exclusive Dredge Heraldry

Unique Heroic Title : "Shield Cleaver'

Exclusive Banner Saga 3 Overture Track – by Grammy-nominated and two-time BAFTA winning composer Austin Wintory

"Banner Saga 3 represents the feeling of closure but also immense accomplishment to a trilogy that has been at the very fabric of our lives for many years. We're ever thankful to the fans and backers that have shared this epic journey with us and helped us deliver what we feel is a fitting end to our Viking adventure." Said John Watson, Technical Director of Stoic.

There will be three digital versions of the game at launch. The Standard Edition of Banner Saga 3 on PC will cost $24.99, while the Deluxe Edition will be priced at $29.99 and will include the game's official soundtrack composed by Austin Wintory in addition to a digital wallpaper, world map and the 'Gold Wasp' in-game title.

The Banner Saga 3 Legendary Edition is priced at $39.99 and includes everything that comes in the Deluxe Edition as well as the exclusive 'Shadow Walker' Heroic Title, the 'Petrie Clan Ring' exclusive legendary item and digital novel 'Gift of Hadrborg'.

"Banner Saga 3 will maintain the legacy created by the previous two games in the series. Even more exciting is the fact that in addition to PC we are bringing Banner Saga 3 to PlayStation 4, Microsoft's Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch simultaneously at launch. Stoic have created a trilogy that will stand the test of time as one of the best RPGs ever created and one that has resonated with fans from all over the world. This is it! This is the end. If there was ever a time to experience the Banner Saga it is now." Adds Versus Evil General Manager, Steve Escalante.

505 Games will be publishing a physical retail package – The Banner Saga Trilogy: Bonus Edition - for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 priced at $39.99. The Bonus Edition will enable RPG fans to dive headlong into the entire Viking adventure and will include Banner Sagas 1, 2 and 3 plus a mini art book, poster, best of soundtrack and in-game digital item. It will be available at major game retailers on July 24th in the US and July 27th in Europe. A digital PC Bonus Edition featuring all three games will also be available.

In Banner Saga 3, players will embark upon the final journey beyond the wall of Darkness to traverse a world unlike anything encountered in previous sagas. The games compelling story driven narrative will continue to encourage the character building and strategic aspects which were essential to the previous games popularity with fans. Story secrets will be brought to light and character motives will be made clear. The end has come.

Visit the website: www.bannersaga.com

Visit the game's official Steam page here

Visit the game's official GOG.com page here

About Versus Evil

Versus Evil, LLC is a US based independent video game publisher behind critically acclaimed and award winning video games such as The Banner Saga, Antihero, Guild of Dungeoneering, Let Them Come and most recently, the hit action RPG Like A Boss. A solid release line up for 2018 includes the sequel to the award winning RPG game Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, the eagerly awaited and final installation in the Banner Saga trilogy, Banner Saga 3, and BAFTA Games award winner At Sundown. Publishing games on all major mobile, PC and console platforms, Versus Evil works with development studios in North America, South America, and Europe.

© Versus Evil LLC. 2013-2018. All rights reserved.

About Stoic

Stoic is an independent game developer based out of Austin, Texas, formed in early 2012 by three veteran game developers. Each is dedicated to making great games that are artful, independent and unique. Today, the studio isheaded by Arnie Jorgensen and John Watson – both industry vets who are now dedicated to continuing as independent game developers.

