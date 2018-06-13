Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard® 'Go Again and Again' Contest Rekindles the Romance

"Barclays believes the honeymoon phase shouldn't be just once-in-a-lifetime," said Rachana Bhatt, managing director, U.S. Branded Card Business, Barclays. "Imagine instead a honeymoon life – where relaxing getaways and credit card bonuses are meant to last. Barclays Arrival Premier rekindles the romance with loyalty bonuses, year after year, so cardmembers spend less time reminiscing and more time reliving."

How to Enter for a Chance to Win

The "Go Again and Again" contest gives cardmembers and members of the public the chance to experience one of their most memorable vacations all over again: their honeymoon. To enter, couples 21 and older are asked to upload a honeymoon photo and briefly answer why they should go again, in 100 words or less. For eligibility requirements and full contest terms and conditions, visit https://promotions.mardenkane.com/barclays/goagain/register.cfm.

Winners are eligible to recreate their honeymoon. Whether it was exploring the beaches of Bora Bora or schussing down the slopes of the Swiss Alps, Barclays Arrival Premier creates the opportunity for a second-in-a-lifetime trip, to anywhere in the world.

About the Barclays Arrival Premier World Elite Mastercard

Barclays Arrival Premier is designed to reward cardmembers for loyalty year after year as opposed to providing a one-time bonus. With Barclays Arrival Premier, cardmembers earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Plus, each year they can earn up to 25,000 loyalty bonus miles. That's 75,000 miles each year they spend $25,000 on purchases, which is equivalent to a $750 travel statement credit towards a qualifying travel purchase.

The card has an annual fee of $150 and includes premium global travel benefits like a $100 Global Entry application fee credit every five years, Mastercard Airport Experiences provided LoungeKey, no foreign transaction fees, international chip-and-PIN capability, and miles transfer to participating travel loyalty programs, among others.

In addition to being able to earn miles on everyday purchases, Barclays Arrival Premier cardmembers can earn more miles for posting travel stories in the Barclays Travel Community, an online resource where members share their first-hand experiences for miles that can also be redeemed for upcoming travel.

To learn more about Barclays Arrival Premier, visit ArrivalPremier.com.

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank that moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide. Barclays U.S. consumer business, headquartered in Wilmington, Del., is one of the fastest-growing top 10 credit card issuers and online banks in the country. The company creates customized, co-branded credit card programs for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The company also offers its own branded credit cards, online savings accounts and CDs, and personal loans.

