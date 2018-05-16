Barracuda Introduces New Cloud-Delivered Web Application Firewall

New cloud-delivered web application firewall (WAF) from Barracuda protects websites and web applications against advanced layer 7 attacks, OWASP Top 10, bots, DDoS, and zero-day threats.

The new Barracuda WAF-as-a-Service is a simple, self-managed WAF that offers customers a broad spectrum of control; from 1-touch deployment to control over building and tuning every policy.

Barracuda WAF-as-a-Service starts protecting applications in minutes, wherever they are hosted, bringing web application security to organizations — from DevSecOps workflows, to enterprise-scale production deployments.

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-enabled security and data protection solutions, today announced a new cloud-delivered WAF. The Barracuda WAF-as-a-Service simplifies and accelerates the deployment of web application security. The new service is built on Barracuda's proven web application security technology, and protects against advanced layer 7 attacks, DDoS, SQL injection, zero-day threats, JSON threats, OWASP Top 10, and more.

"Organizations of all sizes continue to adopt cloud applications to improve customer engagement; however, security needs to remain a top priority. Regardless of where applications are deployed, companies still need advanced protection against all types of global attacks, while still having the ability to enforce applicable compliance regulations throughout the expanding network perimeter," explained Hatem Naguib, GM & SVP of Security at Barracuda. "With this announcement, Barracuda removes the complexity from deploying and managing application security, without removing the control. The new Barracuda WAF-as-a-Service can help organizations bring powerful protection to their web applications."

Barracuda WAF-as-a-Service secures web applications by delivering enterprise-grade protection without the overhead of deploying and managing an appliance. It offers a broad spectrum of configuration options from zero-touch via Barracuda Vulnerability Remediation Service (BVRS) to policy customization. BVRS enables administrators to find, automatically fix, and continuously monitor web application vulnerabilities, making it easier for organizations of any size to deploy web application security with minimal administrative overhead.

According to Gartner, "Buyers are shifting to service-based offerings, and demand for infrastructure as a service (IaaS) deployable products is growing. These shifts pose risks, especially to incumbents, but also present opportunities for new offerings and greater growth."1

"We are excited by the launch of Barracuda WAF-as-a-Service as yet another valuable addition to our strong and growing solution and services portfolio. Our focus on Advanced Technology Solutions continues to allow us to deliver integrated solutions which are fit for purpose and tailored to client needs. Barracuda's WAF-as-a-Service Application Security, delivered via a cloud service, will allow us to simplify overall management and speed of deployments to our customers," said Donavan Hutchinson, Managing Director UK & International for PCM UK.

Barracuda WAF-as-a-Service simplifies the way application security is deployed and managed without compromising on security controls or effectiveness. Highlights include:

Web application security: Delivers high level of protection against the OWASP Top 10, bots, DDoS, and other sophisticated attacks, such as those using XML or JSON, and even the most advanced zero-day threats via its synchronous integration with Barracuda's real-time threat intelligence network.

Delivers high level of protection against the OWASP Top 10, bots, DDoS, and other sophisticated attacks, such as those using XML or JSON, and even the most advanced zero-day threats via its synchronous integration with Barracuda's real-time threat intelligence network. Automated vulnerability remediation and granular policy configuration: Simple 5-step setup wizard starts protecting web applications in minutes without extensive security expertise. Take full control and fine tune security policies for every application. Or, build baseline application security policies automatically with out-of-the-box automated vulnerability remediation, and pre-built templates for common applications such as WordPress and SharePoint, then take control and fine-tune as needed.

Simple 5-step setup wizard starts protecting web applications in minutes without extensive security expertise. Take full control and fine tune security policies for every application. Or, build baseline application security policies automatically with out-of-the-box automated vulnerability remediation, and pre-built templates for common applications such as WordPress and SharePoint, then take control and fine-tune as needed. Simple, cloud-delivered service: Fast, intuitive UI without any device to deploy or manage removes the complexity of WAF deployment. Integrate security directly into your application development lifecycle, with a solution that's always available, and can reduce or eliminate the need to manually test code.

With the addition of this cloud-delivered solution, Barracuda offers a web application security portfolio that can secure web applications no matter where they are deployed. For more information about Barracuda WAF-as-a-service, please visit https://www.barracuda.com/waf-as-a-service.

"Web applications have, indeed, become a core function for businesses. As it becomes more important to the business, so does the security and protection around the application and the data within it. Its protection requires specific technologies, such as WAF, but also the knowledge and experience in order to maintain the right protection level as applications evolve. The only way to cover the growing number of needs with the required scalability is by using managed services which allows to attend a high number of customers from a central point. We are very excited that this is being offered by Barracuda and a much-needed service for our customers," commented Juan Larragueta, General Manager of Antea Consulting.

Citation: 1Gartner Market Trends: Web Application Firewall Market Is Ripe for Disruption, Published: 12 December 2017, by Dale Gardner.

