Barrington Media Group Promotes Matthew DelMonte to Director of Media and Analytics

SHELTON, Conn., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt DelMonte, has joined Barrington Media Group at its headquarters in Shelton, CT as Director of Media Planning and Analysis. "For over a decade the analyst team has played a critical role in the ongoing success of our campaigns," said Peter Stavisky, Barrington's CEO and Founder, "and Matt is the perfect person to help bring this team to the next level." Stavisky goes on to say, "Matt started with us as an analyst and after a couple of years left to work for Sikorsky Aircraft. Matt rejoined Barrington as a manager within the department and gained the respect of the team and our clients alike. This promotion to Director Level was well-earned and was much needed based on the overall growth of our business."
In his role as Director of Media Planning & Analysis, DelMonte will oversee Barrington's analytics department. As a key member of the management team DelMonte is tasked with delivering the best possible results for BMG's clients as well as helping its clients meet or exceed their growth goals and company objectives.
"I'm very fortunate to have built such strong relationships with Peter, Kevin and many others early on in my career, and for them to welcome me back after leaving to work for Sikorsky Aircraft for a couple years. Returning to BMG was one of the best decisions I've ever made. I'm very confident in the team we have and couldn't be more excited to help BMG and its clients succeed in the months and years ahead," said DelMonte.
About Barrington Media Group
Barrington Media Group is in the business of creating and placing advertising that delivers ongoing and measurable results for clients. BMG's media model works for start-ups to the largest of Fortune 500 companies. Harnessing the power of direct response radio and TV advertising, BMG's data-driven systems deliver fixed cost leads so clients can grow their businesses rapidly. From creative development to analytics, media strategy to revenue optimization, BMG has the expertise and knowledge to fit together all of the pieces of a successful direct response campaign and deliver powerful and profitable results.
Additional information about Barrington Media Group is available at www.BarringtonMediaGroup.com
