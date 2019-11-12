Barrister Expands With New Office, Adds Paul Savini

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrister, a comprehensive financial advisory firm based in Philadelphia, today announces its rebranding as Barrister, the launch of its new website at www.barrister.net, the relocation of its main office and the addition of a new partner, Paul Savini, CFP®.

The firm will continue to operate from 1515 Market Street, but has upgraded to a more spacious office in Suite 1050 to accommodate its growth.

Paul Savini, CFP®, joins Barrister as its newest advisor and partner. Paul has nearly 20 years of domestic and international experience across institutional fixed income markets, asset management and financial planning.

"I'm honored to be part of Barrister's growth and thrilled to provide unbiased advice, as a fiduciary, to the individuals and institutions Barrister serves," says Savini. "Having made referrals to Charles over the years, I've witnessed firsthand the principles and values which drive the Barrister approach to financial advice."

"Many people are seeking comprehensive financial advice in addition to traditional investment management. There are a lot of advisors who want to work within this type of practice," says Charles Weeks Jr., CFP®, founding partner at Barrister. "At Barrister, our focus is on tailored financial planning and always putting our clients' interests first."

Founded in 2010, Barrister's mission is to offer clients the opportunity to meet their financial objectives through ethical, unbiased and competent professional guidance. With the increased focus on growth, the firm is well positioned to serve its expanding client base and attract like-minded CFP® practitioners to its platform.

About Barrister:

Barrister is an independent, Registered Investment Advisor based in Philadelphia, PA. The team consists of fee-based advisors that are CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS™. The firm acts as a fiduciary with clients, putting the client's best interests first. Clients are served throughout the United States and hold state level registrations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Tennessee. To learn more, please visit barrister.net.

