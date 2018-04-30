Barry Sorrels Recognized on D Magazine's 2018 Best Lawyers in Dallas List

"I've always taken great pride in criminal defense while working to protect constitutional rights of my clients," said Sorrels of Dallas-based Sorrels Hagood. "I'm honored to be included among such a well-respected group of attorneys representing the best of the best in law in Dallas."

For more than 30 years, Mr. Sorrels has represented clients facing state and federal criminal charges. Mr. Sorrels, a former high-level Dallas County prosecutor, has developed a reputation in private practice for effectively representing clients in high-profile criminal matters. He earned his undergraduate degree at Columbia University and graduated from the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

His clients have included elected officials, business executives, professional athletes, doctors and other medical professionals facing a variety of investigations and formal charges, including fraud, corruption and other state and federal white-collar criminal statutes. To learn more about Mr. Sorrels, visit https://sorrelshagood.com/barrysorrels/.

In addition, Mr. Sorrels frequently serves as a criminal defense expert for local and national news outlets such as CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and truTV, formerly known as Court TV. He is the current president of the Patrick E. Higginbotham Inn of Court and served as Dallas Bar Association president in 2011.

Sorrels Hagood is a group of independent trial lawyers based in Dallas. To learn more about their reputation as litigators, visit the firm's website at https://sorrelshagood.com/.

