Barry University now offering fully online accelerated bachelor's degrees for working adults

These 120-hour, accelerated online programs can be completed in as few as 12 months, depending on transfer credits. Barry University gives credit for experience and knowledge gained outside the classroom, including work experience and community service. Barry offers multiple ways to apply up to 90 credits toward an undergraduate degree — including testing, an Experiential Learning Portfolio (up to 30 credits), licensing, professional certifications and transfer credits.

Available Online Bachelor Degree Programs:

Bachelor of Public Administration Online

$247 per credit/ Complete core courses in as few as 12 months

This degree can help students increase career possibilities in public service. Students gain a broad understanding of all things related to managing public agencies. The online BPA program is ideal for students interested in pursuing careers in police, fire, public safety, governmental agencies, non-governmental organizations, management in health institutions and more. Potential career positions could be in agencies, urban or regional planning, city management or public finance.

Bachelor of Science in Emergency Management Online

$247 per credit/Complete core coursework in as few as 12 months

This program is designed for students to learn the critical knowledge and tools needed in disaster preparation, mitigation, response, and recovery. This FEMA-recognized program can give students the ability to adapt knowledge to a variety of leadership and administrative roles, such as Emergency Preparedness Specialist, Public Information Officer or Public Health Emergency Preparedness Administrator.

Bachelor of Science in Health Services Administration

$247 per credit/Complete core coursework in as few as 12 months

In this program, students gain a deeper understanding of the U.S. health care system. Graduates are prepared for entry and middle management positions in a variety of healthcare entities, such as hospitals, medical or dental clinics, managed care organizations, long-term care facilities, insurance companies and governmental health agencies. Graduates can pursue professional positions such as: medical records administrator, clinical office administrator, health services manager, health information technician and more.

For more information about the online undergraduate degree programs, visit: https://online.barry.edu/programs/undergraduate-programs.aspx

About Barry University

Founded in 1940 by the Adrian Dominican Sisters, Barry University offers more than 100 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs. Based in Miami, Fla., the University is composed of two colleges and six schools in the areas of Arts and Sciences, Business, Education, Law, Nursing and Health Sciences, Podiatry, Professional and Career Education (PACE), and Social Work. The University enrolls approximately 7,500 students from nearly all 50 states and 80 countries and has more than 65,000 alumni worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeremy Jones

954-663-2287

jerjones@barry.edu

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barry-university-now-offering-fully-online-accelerated-bachelors-degrees-for-working-adults-300634710.html

SOURCE Barry University