Barry Wellins Joins Union Bank as San Diego Regional Director of Private Banking

"We are very pleased to welcome Barry to the Union Bank team. He has a well-rounded background in banking, investment management, leadership, and team building that will help us to further grow and deepen client relationships," said Steve Mahinfar. "Not only will Barry be a trusted advisor for our clients, he will also serve as a great mentor for our team of private bankers throughout the region."

Wellins recently relocated from Texas and has held senior leadership roles in retail, digital and small business banking for a number of well-known financial institutions in Texas, New York, Arizona and California throughout his more than 20 year career. He served as the Santa Monica Branch Manager for Union Bank from 2001-2003.

"I have built my career by understanding the needs of today's clients and working closely with my teams to deliver great service at every level," said Wellins. "It feels really great to be back at Union Bank. This bank has a solid reputation for acting in the best interests of our clients and doing the right thing. I'm really looking forward to building our team of private bankers who can serve the growing needs of our private banking clients."

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of December 31, 2017, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 361 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 19 PurePoint Financial Centers and one international office. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of customers. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for customers, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $118.5 billion, as of December 31, 2017, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MTU), one of the world's largest financial organizations with total assets of approximately ¥312.5 trillion (JPY) or $2.8 trillion (USD)¹, as of December 31, 2017. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥113.0 (JPY) as of December 29, 2017

