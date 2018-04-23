Bar's Leaks Announces "Keep My Ride Alive" $10,000 Sweepstakes in Partnership with PowerNation TV

The sweepstakes is supported by PowerNation TV and runs through December 9, 2018. It's designed to reach the tens of millions do-it-yourself car enthusiasts who regularly tune in to PowerNation TV shows such as "Engine Power," "XOR – Xtreme Off-Road," "Truck Tech" and "Detroit Muscle."

"Bar's Leaks products are designed to breathe new life into cars experiencing maintenance issues that can be fixed simply at home with the right product," says Clay Parks, vice president of development for Bar's Leaks. "We partnered with PowerNation TV to help spread the word about this sweepstakes and our products among a group who's likely already telling car stories to each other. We want to make sure they tell us those stories, too."

Bar's Leaks has helped create "three-minute mechanics" out of each of their DIY customers, thanks to the brand's myriad stop-leak products for engine and cooling systems, power steering, head gaskets, transmissions and much more. These industry-proven, affordable treatments help customers avoid a costly and unnecessary trip to the mechanic or dealership and keeps their vehicles on the road and running smoothly.

The "Keep My Ride Alive" sweepstakes will be promoted via Bar's Leaks' web site and social media channels, PowerNation TV's digital and social media properties and as a commercial that will air on CBS Sports Network, NBCSN and Paramount Network.

There is no purchase necessary to win. Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States. For official sweepstakes rules and information, and to enter online, visit barsleaks.com or powernationtv.com/giveaways.

For more information about the full range of Bar's Leaks products, visit barsleaks.com. You can also follow Bar's Leaks on Twitter at twitter.com/barsleaks, Facebook at facebook.com/barsleaks, Instagram at instagram.com/barsleaks and through the blog at barsleaks.com/blog.

All Bar's Leaks products are proudly made in the U.S.A. Based in Holly, Michigan, Bar's Leaks is ISO 9001 certified.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bars-leaks-announces-keep-my-ride-alive-10-000-sweepstakes-in-partnership-with-powernation-tv-300632094.html

SOURCE Bar’s Leaks

Related Links

http://www.barsleaks.com

