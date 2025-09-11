Basin Upfitting and Basin Nation Launch "Protect the Trades" Initiative to Support Skilled Workers

Basin Upfitting and Basin Nation have launched the "Protect the Trades" initiative to support the next generation of skilled workers. The program dedicates 20% of Basin Nation merchandise profits and 100% of proceeds from Basin's annual golf outing to fund scholarships for vocational students through Davis Technical College. With millions of U.S. trade jobs unfilled, the initiative aims to provide financial aid, shift perceptions of trade careers, and grow into a nationwide movement over the next five years.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Basin Upfitting, a leader in work-ready commercial vehicles, and its entertainment brand Basin Nation, announced the launch of "Protect the Trades", a new initiative dedicated to supporting the next generation of skilled tradespeople.

As part of the program, 20% of all Basin Nation merchandise profits will fund scholarships for students pursuing vocational training. In addition, 100% of proceeds from Basin's annual golf outing will go directly to the scholarship fund, administered through Davis Technical College.

"The work trucks we build wouldn't exist without the tradespeople who use them. This is our way of giving back to the people who build, climb, weld, repair, and keep America working." – Matt Williams, CMO at Basin Upfitting Post this Protect the Trades

"The work trucks we build wouldn't exist without the tradespeople who use them," said Matt Williams, CMO at Basin Upfitting. "This is our way of giving back to the people who build, climb, weld, repair, and keep America working."

The U.S. currently faces millions of unfilled jobs in construction, electrical, plumbing, welding, and heavy equipment fields. Basin Nation hopes the initiative will not only provide financial aid but also help shift perceptions of vocational careers.

"When we were younger, the trades were too often painted as a fallback plan. That couldn't be further from the truth," said Kole Probst, Marketing Manager and the face of Basin Nation. "These are highly skilled, good-paying, essential jobs, and we want to encourage more people to pursue them."

Over the next five years, Basin aims to grow "Protect the Trades" into a nationwide movement by partnering with vendors, manufacturers, and industry peers.

About Basin Upfitting

With locations in Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah, Basin Upfitting specializes in commercial vehicle upfitting for trades, municipal, and industrial fleets. From van shelving to custom mechanics trucks and saw bodies, Basin Upfitting is committed to helping businesses optimize their fleet performance for every job.

About Basin Nation

Basin Nation is the media and lifestyle arm of Basin Upfitting. Through digital content and limited-run workwear, Basin Nation celebrates the trades—and now helps fund their future. Follow them on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Matt Williams, CMO

Basin Upfitting

216-375-4684

[email protected]

For more information on Basin Upfitting or to get involved in the Protect the Trades movement, visit shop.basinupfitting.com.

Media Contact

Matt Williams, Basin Upfitting, 1 216-375-4684, [email protected], https://www.basinupfitting.com/

SOURCE Basin Upfitting