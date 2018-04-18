Basketball Reforms to Highlight Knight Commission Meeting on May 7 in Washington, D.C.

Speakers and panelists will include:

Donald Remy , NCAA chief legal officer

, NCAA chief legal officer Jay Bilas , college basketball analyst, ESPN

, college basketball analyst, ESPN Phil Martelli , head men's basketball coach, Saint Joseph's University

, head men's basketball coach, Noah Knight , incoming chair, NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee

The Knight Commission is co-chaired by Arne Duncan, former U.S. Secretary of Education, and Carol Cartwright, president emeritus, Kent State University and Bowling Green State University. The event will also include the three newly appointed members of the Knight Commission: Dr. Christine Copper, Shanteona Keys and Peter Roby.

See the complete agenda below.

What: The Knight Commission, which promotes reforms to strengthen and support the educational mission of college athletics, will hear from a diverse group of panelists, including college sports executives, coaches, and other experts. In addition to the Commission on College Basketball recommendations, the Knight Commission will review proposed changes to NCAA transfer rules.

When: Monday, May 7, 9:00 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. EDT

Following the sessions, media will have an opportunity to interview panelists and Knight Commission leadership. Knight Commission Co-Chairs Carol Cartwright and Arne Duncan will hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Where: Knight Conference Center at the Newseum, 7th Floor, 555 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Washington, D.C.

Media workroom will be available from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. in the Newseum Room 702

Attend: Sessions are open to the media and public. To RSVP for the meeting, click here.

Online: Follow @KnightAthletics for the latest developments from this meeting. Photographs and highlights from the meeting will be posted on www.knightcommission.org following the event.

Public Sessions: Knight Conference Center at the Newseum, 7th Floor, 555 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W. *enter at 6th Street Entrance

9:00 - 9:50 a.m. Overview of proposals from the Commission on College Basketball

Donald Remy , executive vice president of law, policy and governance, and chief legal officer, NCAA

, executive vice president of law, policy and governance, and chief legal officer, NCAA Commission on College Basketball member, TBA

9:50 - 10:00 a.m. Break

10:00 - 11:20 a.m Discussion of proposed changes for college basketball

Jay Bilas , college basketball analyst, ESPN

, college basketball analyst, ESPN Phil Martelli , head men's basketball coach, Saint Joseph's University

, head men's basketball coach, Jim Tanner , CEO, Tandem Sports and Entertainment

, CEO, Tandem Sports and Entertainment Tom Yeager , former commissioner, Colonial Athletic Association

11:20 - 11:30 a.m. Break

11:30 - 12:45 p.m. Discussion of proposed changes to NCAA transfer rules

Jamion Christian , head men's basketball coach, Mount St. Mary's University

, head men's basketball coach, Rhonda Hatcher , faculty athletics representative, Texas Christian University ; member, NCAA Committee on Academics

, faculty athletics representative, ; member, NCAA Committee on Academics Noah Knight , former men's basketball student-athlete, University of Missouri, Kansas City ; incoming chair, NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee

, former men's basketball student-athlete, ; incoming chair, NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Jane Miller , senior associate athletics director, University of Virginia ; member, NCAA Division I Transfer Working Group

1:00 - 1:15 p.m. Press Conference, Knight Conference Center, Newseum Room 702

Knight Commission Co-Chairs Carol Cartwright and Arne Duncan will take questions from the media.

About the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics

The Knight Commission was formed by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation in October 1989 to promote reforms that support and strengthen the educational mission of college sports. Over the years, the NCAA has adopted a number of the Commission's recommendations, including the rule that requires teams to be on track to graduate at least 50 percent of their players to be eligible for postseason competition. The Commission's Athletic and Academic Spending Database provides financial data for more than 220 public Division I institutions, creating greater financial transparency on athletics spending.

About the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

The Knight Foundation supports transformational ideas that promote quality journalism, advance media innovation, engage communities, and foster the arts. We believe that democracy thrives when people and communities are informed and engaged. For more, visit www.knightfoundation.org.

