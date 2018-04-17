Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin' Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers' Freezers Across the Country

The three new Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavors, which include real Dunkin' Donuts coffee, include:

Dunkin' Donuts French Vanilla Coffee: A delicious combination of Dunkin' Donuts coffee-flavored ice cream swirled with French Vanilla-flavored ice cream.

A delicious combination of Dunkin' Donuts coffee-flavored ice cream swirled with French Vanilla-flavored ice cream. Dunkin' Donuts Coffee Chocolate Chip: For coffee lovers and chocoholics alike, this flavor features Dunkin' Donuts coffee-flavored ice cream with chocolate-flavored chips.

The new ice cream flavors will be available in 14oz packages that will be rolling out to retailers this spring and summer. Some of the many grocery chains that will carry the new flavors include Albertsons, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Food Lion, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, HEB, Ingles, Jewel-Osco, King Soopers, Publix, Ralphs, Safeway, Schnucks, ShopRite, Supervalu, Vons and Winco, among others.

"We are thrilled to offer ice cream enthusiasts and coffee lovers a selection of Baskin-Robbins packaged ice cream featuring the delicious taste of Dunkin' Donuts coffee at grocery stores across the country," said David Owens, CEO of Boardwalk Frozen Treats. "Baskin-Robbins has been an ice cream flavor innovator for over 70 years, and Dunkin' Donuts is a U.S. coffee leader. It's the perfect combination that brings the brands' premium ice cream and coffee flavors to even more consumers."

"We're excited to bring the power of our two great brands together in this delicious lineup of Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavors featuring Dunkin' Donuts coffee," said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development, Dunkin' Brands. "We hope consumers love these new ice cream flavors and bring them home to enjoy with their friends and family."

The new Baskin-Robbins packaged ice cream flavors inspired by Dunkin' Donuts coffee will only be available at participating grocery stores nationwide and will not be available for purchase at Baskin-Robbins shops.

For more information about Baskin-Robbins packaged ice cream available in grocery stores, please visit www.BaskinRobbinsAtHome.com. More information can also be found on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbinsAtHome).

Boardwalk Frozen Treats, LLC, is Dunkin' Brands' sales, marketing and distribution partner for Baskin-Robbins ice cream and frozen treats sold in grocery stores in the United States. Its mission is to bring the flavors and fun of Baskin-Robbins to consumers every day via the grocer's freezer. It supports this goal with a corporate team of ice cream industry leaders who are committed to providing the high quality, flavor variety and fun of Baskin-Robbins. Boardwalk Frozen Treats is headquartered in Lafayette, CA. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbinsAtHome.com.

Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine's 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 7,900 retail shops in 53 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.baskinrobbins.com.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,500 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

