Batteries Plus & Duracell® Pledge to Donate More Than 1 Million Batteries to Toys for Tots

5th Annual Partnership Will Light the Holiday Spirit with Batteries to Power Donated Toys This Holiday Season

In partnership with Duracell, Batteries Plus pledges to donate more than one million batteries to Toys for Tots this year.

The donated batteries will power the toys collected through the organization and gifted to families in need for the holidays.

This year's donation is ten times larger than last year's collection, thanks in large part to generous Batteries Plus customers.

HARTLAND, Wis., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of the season of giving and keeping true to holiday tradition, Batteries Plus – the nation's largest specialty battery retailer – is proud to announce its fifth consecutive year partnering with Duracell® and the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign to power toys this holiday season. Through its partnership, Batteries Plus is pledging to donate more than one million batteries to accompany toys donated through the Toys for Tots organization this year. This year's collection of batteries – 10 times more than last year's donation – is largely fueled by generous customers participating in the brand's nationwide "Buy One, Give One" promotion, with Batteries Plus donating a pack of AA or AAA Duracell batteries for every pack purchased.

We're grateful for our loyal customers who are helping us make a meaningful impact this holiday season. Post this Batteries Plus & Duracell pledge to donate more than one million batteries to Toys for Tots, which will be used to power donated toys this holiday season. Customers can visit their nearest Batteries Plus store to participate in the fifth annual campaign. To learn more about Batteries Plus and to the nearest retail store near you, please visit www.batteriesplus.com. For more on Toys for Tots, please visit www.toysfortots.org.

"We're grateful for our loyal customers who are helping us make a meaningful impact this holiday season, and allowing for the holiday spirit to be accessible to all families," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "Knowing that we're easing holiday stress for parents while bringing smiles to children during the season of giving is what drives this partnership forward every year."

While toys donated to Toys for Tots are brand new, they typically come with a disclaimer that batteries are "sold separately." The additional cost of batteries to power toys remains an obstacle for families, so Toys for Tots refuses to distribute any toy without batteries. Through this initiative, Batteries Plus and their customers are taking a crucial step to ensure more toys are allowed to be gifted to families in need this holiday season.

"We're incredibly grateful for our annual partnership with Batteries Plus and Duracell," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Adding batteries to the toys we distribute ensures that every child can immediately enjoy their gift, which truly enhances the holiday experience. This initiative represents the power of community in action to drive the spirit of the holiday season."

In addition to the holiday season "Buy One, Give One" promotion, customers can visit their nearest Batteries Plus store to donate new toys for the annual Toys for Tots campaign. To learn more about Batteries Plus and to the nearest retail store near you, please visit www.batteriesplus.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

About Marine Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 77-year National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. The impact of these toys and books offers disadvantaged children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 291 million less fortunate children. Because the need isn't just at Christmastime, the Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dream of millions of less fortunate children beyond the holidays. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

About Duracell

Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE-BRK.A, BRK.B) in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Our recharging technology allows consumers to live life without limits. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on Twitter.com/Duracell and like us on Facebook.com/Duracell.

