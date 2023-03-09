Battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) to grow at a CAGR of 35.38% from 2022 and 2027, Market research insights highlight the increasing need for backup power as a key driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) will witness a YOY growth of 32.07% between 2022 and 2023. The report is segmented by connectivity (on-grid and off-grid), technology (lithium-ion batteries, flow batteries, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market size is estimated to increase by USD 32,194.03 million at a CAGR of 35.38% from 2022 to 2027. The increasing need for backup power is driving the battery energy storage system market growth, although factors such as widening demand-supply disparity with regard to lithium may impede the market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems Market 2023-2027

Battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) - Key market drivers & challenges

The battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) is primarily driven by the increasing need for backup power. Power outages can lead to significant losses for companies. Battery ESS help commercial and industrial companies in lowering utility costs and improving the reliability and quality of power supply. Many companies are investing in energy storage to overcome the issue of power outages. Therefore, the increased need for power backup across many industries will drive the growth of the global battery market for ESS during the forecast period.

The widening demand-supply disparity with regard to lithium poses a huge threat to the growth of the battery market for energy storage systems (ESS). The demand for Li-ion batteries from electric vehicles (EVs) has increased due to the growing need for larger batteries and stationary storage. Improvements in energy, power density, safety, cost, and battery cycle life, have increased the preference for Li-ion batteries. However, new lithium mines will take time to become operational to meet the growing demand from the automotive battery sector.

Battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) - Vendor insights

The battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) is fragmented. The market has several international and domestic players. Vendors are entering into partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to survive in the market. The declining cost of Li-ion batteries and favorable government regulations will encourage vendors to innovate and develop battery technology for ESS applications during the forecast period, which will result in rapid market growth.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

LG Corp.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Morimura Bros Inc.

NEC Corp.

PHL Group Inc.

Siemens AG

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

TDK Corp.

Tesla Inc.

AES Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) - Geographical analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will account for 57% of the global market growth during the forecast period.

South Korea, Japan, and Australia are the major contributors to the battery market for energy storage systems (ESS). The market in APAC is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. The demand for energy is increasing significantly in the region owing to population growth and improving living standards. These factors have increased the need for more reliable energy sources to meet the growing demand for electricity in APAC.

Battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) - Key segment analysis

The on-grid segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the reduction in the cost of solar PV systems and government support to increase solar PV installations in residential applications. This has increased the rate of on-grid installations.

What are the key data covered in this battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market vendors

The train battery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 179.11 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (auxiliary battery and starter battery), battery type (lead-acid, lithium-ion, and nickel-cadmium), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The lithium-ion battery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 198.26 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (lithium nickel manganese cobalt, lithium titanate, lithium iron phosphate, and lithium cobalt oxide), application (automotive, consumer electronics, and energy storage, and others), and geography ( APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Battery Market For Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 32,194.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 32.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, Corvus Energy, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Exergonix Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Morimura Bros Inc., NEC Corp., PHL Group Inc., Siemens AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., TDK Corp., Tesla Inc., AES Corp., Toshiba Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

