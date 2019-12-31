DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The battery market in telecommunication industry market analysis considers sales from lead-acid battery, Li-ion battery, and other products. This study also finds the sales of battery market in telecommunication industry in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the lead-acid battery segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost compared with other battery technologies will play a significant role in the lead-acid battery segment to maintain its market position. Also, the global battery market in telecommunication industry market report looks at factors such as increase in power consumption, rising focus on green telecom towers, and rise in data usage. However, economics of fuel cell solutions for telecom towers, decline in diesel prices, and lead pollution and stringent laws may hamper the growth of the battery market in telecommunication industry over the forecast period.



There has been a significant rise in data usage due to the rising number of internet users and availability of large number of digital media applications and its real-time experience. The rise in data traffic increases the need for spectrum and broadband networks. Apart from network rollout, increased data use has prompted telecom operators to invest more in upgrading the existing network infrastructure. This will increase the need for batteries to run telecom power systems. With the rapid rise of telecommunication industry, the need for signal strength for disruption-free calling service increases. These factors will drive will lead to the expansion of the global battery market in telecommunication industry market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.



The high cost of grid extension has led various governments and communities to use stand-alone energy systems for decentralized power. Many companies have expressed their interest in enabling rural electrification in developing countries. This has increased by the installation of telecom towers in rural areas. Li-ion battery manufacturers are working on technological advances and are trying to reduce their prices. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global battery market in telecommunication industry market is highly fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading battery market in telecommunication industry manufacturers, that include Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., C&D Technologies Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Saft Groupe SA.



Also, the battery market in telecommunication industry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Declining Li-ion battery prices

Increasing need for rural electrification

High operating costs of telecom towers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

PART 14: APPENDIX



Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



Companies Mentioned



Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

C&D Technologies Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Saft Groupe SA.

