Battery Monitoring Systems: 2017-2018 Global Market Analysis, Forecast to 2023 - CAGR to Register a Value of 18.26%

Demand Scenario

The Global Battery Monitoring System Market had a value of 2.42 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 6.62 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 18.26% between 2017 and 2023.

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific has the largest market share of all the other regions in Global Battery Monitoring System Market which conquers more than half of the market share. Asia-Pacific region is followed by North America, Europe, Middle East Africa and South America.

Drivers Vs. Constraints



There is an upsurge in market growth of Global Battery Monitoring System Market due to the rise in investments in data centers and due to global renewable power generation growth. The increasing demand for electric vehicle and increase in operational efficiency of the batteries also pave the way for market growth.



Industry Structure and Updates



The USA intend to build a largest market for battery monitoring system, so as a start it invested 18.2 million USD in data centers in 2017 which is the double the amount invested in 2016.



To improve the battery monitoring system market, the Canadian government invested 1.5 billion USD in wind energy projects in 2016.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter's 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends



5. Global Battery Monitoring System Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Type

5.1. Wired

5.2. Wireless



6. Global Battery Monitoring System Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Component

6.1. Sensors

6.2. Hubs

6.3. Controllers

6.4. Data Loggers

6.5. Data Recorders

6.6. Communication Networks



7. Global Battery Monitoring System Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Battery Type

7.1. Lithium-Ion Based

7.2. Lead Acid

7.3. Others



8. Global Battery Monitoring System Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Industry

8.1. Telecommunication

8.2. Automotive

8.3. Energy

8.4. Industries

8.5. Others



9. Global Battery Monitoring System Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.4. Latin America

9.5. Middle East and Africa



10. Company Market Share Analysis



11. Company Profiles

11.1. NDSL

11.2. Texas Instruments

11.3. Power Shield

11.4. BatteryDAQ

11.5. Canara

11.6. Eagle Eye

11.7. SBS

11.8. HBL

11.9. Curtis

11.10. Socomec

11.11. ABB

11.12. Others



12. Industry Structure

12.1. Industry M&As, Consolidations

12.2. Investment Opportunities



13. Global Battery Monitoring System Market - Road Ahead



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r8fkfg/battery?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battery-monitoring-systems-2017-2018-global-market-analysis-forecast-to-2023---cagr-to-register-a-value-of-18-26-300673982.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

