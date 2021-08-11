Battery Separator Market: Sales Growth is Expected to be Worth $3.74 Billion by 2025 | Technavio
Aug 11, 2021, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio Research Analysis, the battery separator market is likely to register a CAGR of almost 17% while recording an incremental growth of $ 3.74 bn during 2021-2025.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
The battery separator market share growth by the lithium-ion battery segment will be leading the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The battery separator market will grow at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Asahi Kasei Corp., Dreamweaver International, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Freudenberg SE, Hokuetsu Corp., Microporous GmbH, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Ube Industries Ltd. are a few of the key vendors in the battery separator market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The shift in the automotive industry to EVs is notably driving the battery separator market growth, although factors such as the disadvantages of lead-based batteries may impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Kasei Corp., Dreamweaver International, Freudenberg SE, Hokuetsu Corp., Microporous GmbH, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Ube Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the Shift in the automotive industry to EVs, Steady growth in demand for consumer electronics, and Increasing adoption of microgrids will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this battery separator market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Battery Separator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The battery Separator Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lead-acid Battery
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Battery Separator Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The battery separator market report covers the following areas:
- Battery Separator Market Size
- Battery Separator Market Trends
- Battery Separator Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the declining cost of battery storage systems as one of the prime reasons driving the battery separator market growth during the next few years.
Battery Separator Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist battery separator market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the battery separator market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the battery separator market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of battery separator market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Dreamweaver International
- Freudenberg SE
- Hokuetsu Corp.
- Microporous GmbH
- SK Innovation Co. Ltd.
- Solvay SA
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Ube Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
