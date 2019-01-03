'Battle Dogs', A New Series Documenting The Dangerous Quest To Save Animals In War-Torn Afghanistan, Comes To Discovery Channel

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Battle Dogs, a new TV show chronicling the heroic efforts of 2014 CNN Man of the Year and best-selling author Pen Farthing and his team at Nowzad Animal Shelter & Clinic ("Nowzad") in their mission to rescue abandoned street dogs in Kabul, Afghanistan, is set to premiere January 5, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. on Discovery Channel. The docuseries, which will include ten 30-minute episodes, tells emotionally compelling stories of the street dogs in Kabul and the passionate vets at Nowzad who put their lives on the line to save them.

When the Taliban gained power in Afghanistan, the group forbade residents from owning animals, leaving thousands of beloved dogs to fend for themselves in the streets. Pen and his girlfriend Hannah Surowinski run Nowzad, the only official animal welfare facility in Afghanistan. Alongside their team of skilled veterinarians, two of whom are the first women vets in the country, Pen and Hannah risk it all every day to rescue these dogs off the streets, reunite them with their former families and find them their forever homes.

Tune in to Discovery Channel to watch the lives of Afghan street dogs and the people who care about them, as Pen, Hannah and their Nowzad team serve at-risk animals and reunite Afghan pets with their families on the streets of an unpredictable and unforgiving war zone. Battle Dogs airs on Discovery Channel at 8:30 am on January 5, 2019.

For more information, please visit: https://battledogs.tv or https://www.nowzad.com.

