BBVA Selects IPsoft to Automate Its Customer Support Services With Artificial Intelligence Technology

Ignacio Bernal, Global Head of Architecture & IT Innovation at BBVA, noted, "This agreement marks another step in the development of BBVA's digital strategy and will allow us to pioneer the implementation of AI for use by both our customers and employees."

Digital assistants are a new channel for companies to engage with customers, employees and other stakeholders. Through the use of artificial intelligence and NLP (Natural Language Processing) technologies, these systems are capable of automating tasks and communicating with people using real language.

IPsoft's Amelia is capable of detecting and adapting to the caller's emotions, as well as making decisions in real time. She can even suggest improvements to the processes for which they have been trained. This is due to the fact that these systems have the ability to learn and can adapt and develop new and widely varied functions. According to Javier Díaz, CEO of IPsoft for Spain & Latin America: "Amelia is the result of 20 years of research during which we have tried to emulate the way the human brain works. We are confident that Amelia will help BBVA achieve new milestones in their digital transformation journey and will help improve the experience of the customers of one of the world's leading financial institutions."

About IPsoft

IPsoft is the world leader in Enterprise AI and the home of Amelia, the industry's most-human digital AI colleague. Amelia's ability to learn, interact and improve over time makes her the market's only AI that can fully understand user needs and intentions. Amelia can be trained to recognize words and phrases in more than 100 languages. She delivers real-life business benefits including lower operating costs, higher customer satisfaction and increased employee productivity. IPsoft was the first company to launch an end-to-end digital platform, 1Desk, to deliver shared enterprise services. By connecting front-office conversations to back-end systems, IPsoft automates business processes that serve employees, customers and citizens, resulting in rapid resolutions, satisfied users and substantial organizational savings.

Headquartered in New York City, IPsoft has offices in 13 countries and serves more than 550 of the world's leading brands directly, including more than half of the world's largest IT services providers.

For more information about IPsoft, please visit: https://www.ipsoft.com

About BBVA

BBVA is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group is the largest financial institution in Spain (by business volume) and Mexico and it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States; and it is also the leading shareholder in Garanti. Its diversified business is focused on high-growth markets and it relies on technology as a key sustainable competitive advantage. Corporate responsibility is at the core of its business model. BBVA fosters financial education and inclusion and supports scientific research and culture. It operates with the highest integrity, a long-term vision and applies the best practices. As of the end of September 2016, the total assets of the Group amounted to €724,627 million, with 68 million customers, 8,761 offices, 30,890 ATMs and 136,244 employees, and is present in 35 countries.

