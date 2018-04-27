BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles

Alberto Mas, 56, has been named president of the Medical Segment for BD, effective May 29, reporting to Tom Polen, president of BD. For the past two years, Mas has held the role of president of the Life Sciences Segment for BD, and prior to that served as president of three major business units including Diagnostic Systems, Biosciences and Medical Surgical Systems (now known as Medication Delivery Solutions).

"Alberto is a proven leader who has excelled at every position he's held at BD," Polen said. "He is the right leader for our largest segment, and I have full confidence he will continue to drive our growth and innovation strategy across the Medical Segment."

Patrick Kaltenbach, 54, has been named president of the Life Sciences Segment for BD, replacing Mas and reporting to Polen, effective May 29. Kaltenbach has served as senior vice president of Agilent and president of the Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group (LSAG) since 2014. He joined Agilent's predecessor, Hewlett-Packard Co., in 1991 as a research and development (R&D) engineer in the Capillary Electrophoresis business. Over the years, he has held various roles in R&D management and business leadership. Kaltenbach holds a degree in precision engineering from the Karlsruhe University of Applied Science in Germany.

"Attracting an industry leader of Patrick's caliber to BD is a testament to our life sciences strategy and the segment's progress toward becoming a transformative partner from discovery to diagnosis," Polen said. "Patrick brings a unique combination of deep experience and knowledge within the life sciences industry and a passion for creating value through innovation and technology. We are pleased to have his leadership as we continue to advance our Life Sciences Segment."

In addition, the company named Bill Tozzi, 62, as interim president of the Interventional Segment for BD, also reporting to Polen and effective May 1. Tozzi has been serving as the integration leader for the C. R. Bard transaction since April 2017. Prior to his role as integration leader, Tozzi served as the president of Medication and Procedural Solutions (now known as Medication Delivery Solutions) for six years. John Groetelaars, who has been serving as the president of the Interventional Segment for BD since the completion of the Bard transaction, has decided to leave BD for an executive position at another company.

"Bill is a seasoned BD executive with a strong track record of success and deep integration experience," Polen added. "Together with the strong Interventional Segment leadership team driving the business, I am confident we are well positioned to fulfill our potential as a combined company. I would also like to thank John for his dedication and leadership to Bard and BD. I know that everyone at BD wishes him much success in the next chapter of his career."

