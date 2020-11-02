Be Relentless: Father-Son Duo Launch First Fluid Skin Care Brand

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relentless skincare is the first brand made in the USA that encompasses both men and women and is truly fluid, aiming to bring awareness to skincare and its ability to provide the confidence needed to relentlessly pursue goals throughout life. Relentless' signature products are targeted towards any array of demographics and all skincare types; bringing forth high quality, luxury ingredients in order to combat dullness, aging, dehydration, and pigmentation. Relentless owners, Rami and Garrett Aryan, are visionaries within the field of skincare, a father-son duo aiming to inspire an entire generation to look after their skin. Utilizing cutting edge technology to deliver products that penetrate and stimulate the dermis, promoting collagen synthesis and meeting the needs of the consumer. Relentless is setting the market standard for luxury skincare. The key ingredients are oxygen and truffle oil, both rich in antioxidants that combat oxidative damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The concentration of luxury ingredients such as caviar omega 3, truffle oil, and others within the formulations target the skin's underlying issues and deliver results with incredible efficacy.

Relentless Skincare

The development of Relentless skincare is the manifestation of the Aryan's to create a brand that both reflects and represents their personal outlooks on couture and beauty, but also the desire each of us has to look after all components of aesthetics. Rami Aryan's background has always been driven by aesthetics and a relentless ambition to succeed. He spent a few of his formative years in the Middle East, which left a lasting impression on him in regards to fashion, culture, and style. Rami experienced first-hand that the way your skin looks, feels, and is cared for has a profound effect on one's entire composure. For Rami Aryan, skincare is something that aids in the definition of beauty and is complementary to the aura of confidence that we all strive to portray. For Garrett Aryan, understanding the shift in perception regarding hygiene and skincare was imperative in the development of Relentless. Garrett has noted that the increase in male dominated self-care that was virtually non-existent in his youth, was something of an inspiration for him. He aptly conveyed the importance of skincare fluidity and education in development, finding ways to capitalize on the dynamism that has marked their other business ventures. A true voice of the millennial generation, Garrett Aryan has captured the societal sentiments surrounding the industry and has made it his own.

There is a revolution happening in the realm of skincare, a movement that prides itself on inclusivity and unparalleled awareness, bringing forth only the best for those who are relentless in everything they do. Personal branding, now more than ever, is a key component to how we live our lives, a true testament to an adherence of discipline, commitment and a drive to be relentless.

MEDIA CONTACT

Karina Safaoui // NOW PR Los Angeles Publicity

[email protected]

Tel: (213) 892 - 1615

SOURCE Relentless Skincare