Beach House Announces In-Network Contract with Cigna Healthcare

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach House Behavioral Health, Inc. ("Beach House" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Fort Lauderdale-based healthcare private equity firm, announced its new partnership with Cigna, optimizing Behavioral Health for health insurance plans and members across multiple regions in the U.S. including Florida. This new partnership provides in-network access to high-quality, patient-centered addiction treatment and mental health services for Cigna members and affiliates. This collaboration extends Beach House's commitment to making essential care more accessible and affordable for individuals and families across the nation.

This agreement represents a major advancement for Beach House in its mission to deliver compassionate, effective behavioral health care. By joining Cigna's network, Beach House can now serve a broader community, helping more individuals achieve lasting recovery by lowering financial barriers to treatment. Cigna members can now access Beach House's full range of care options, including detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs. Each program is uniquely designed to support the needs of individuals facing substance use and mental health challenges, providing comprehensive and individualized care.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as an in-network provider with Cigna," said Mark Pundt, MD, CEO of Beach House. "This partnership is an important step in our mission to widen access to high-quality behavioral health services, empowering us to reach and positively impact more lives."

Patients and their families can now benefit from reduced out-of-pocket costs while receiving expert care at Beach House. With an emphasis on evidence-based treatments, personalized care plans, and a highly trained, compassionate team, Beach House remains a leader in setting standards of excellence in behavioral health treatment.

About Beach House

Founded in 2014, Beach House Center for Recovery is a drug and alcohol treatment provider, offering a full continuum of medically and clinically integrated care to people with substance use, co-occurring and mental health disorders. The state-of-the-art treatment facility is located on a beautiful, self-contained, five-acre recovery campus in the coastal town of Juno Beach. Beach House is known as a trusted provider of evidence-based, outcome-informed addiction treatment and a center for clinical excellence.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity

firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience.

