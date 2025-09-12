Bearhug Recruiting Places Amit Shrivastava as Chief Product Officer at ServiceUp

ServiceUp appoints Amit Shrivastava as Chief Product Officer in a search led by Bearhug Recruiting, accelerating innovation in the $200B+ fleet and insurance repair industry.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bearhug Recruiting, a boutique executive search firm for venture-backed technology companies, is proud to announce the successful placement of Amit Shrivastava as Chief Product Officer (CPO) at ServiceUp, the category-defining platform transforming the $200B+ fleet and insurance repair industry.

"With this hire, ServiceUp gains the exact type of leader who can turn operational complexity into product-led scale," said Kraig Ward, Managing Director at Bearhug Recruiting. "Amit brings an extraordinary mix of AI-first product vision, systems thinking, and real-world execution — making him the perfect fit for ServiceUp's next chapter."

Brett Carlson, CEO of ServiceUp, added: "Amit's the kind of person who doesn't flinch at messy problems. He digs in, sees the system, and builds for scale. That's exactly what we need right now. He's already raising the bar for all of us."

Amit joins ServiceUp from Twin Health, where he served as the founding product leader and helped the company grow from concept to a $1B+ valuation. At Twin, he built and led cross-functional teams across product, design, analytics, and content — launching an AI-powered healthcare platform that improved patient outcomes while scaling across the U.S. and India. His earlier roles at Castlight Health and Intel gave him deep experience in mobile-first, AI-augmented platforms, global product leadership, and offline-to-online transformation.

"I'm thrilled to join ServiceUp at a time when an entire industry is ready for a complete transformation," said Amit. "By leveraging AI, ServiceUp is uniquely positioned to lead that change. I'm eager to partner with the team to build a platform that sets a new standard for visibility, efficiency, and intelligence, ultimately modernizing the entire repair ecosystem and keeping the world's commercial fleets on the road."

In his new role, Amit will oversee product, design, and engineering at ServiceUp, working closely with the leadership team to accelerate delivery, strengthen infrastructure, and scale adoption nationally.

This placement marks a significant milestone for ServiceUp as it scales toward $100M+ in revenue and expands its AI-powered orchestration platform.

About ServiceUp

ServiceUp is the AI-powered all-in-one platform modernizing vehicle repair and maintenance for fleets and insurance carriers. By combining software, logistics, and service operations into a single solution, ServiceUp streamlines the entire repair lifecycle — from pickup to drop-off — removing bottlenecks and keeping operations moving. As one of the top 100 fastest-growing startups in the U.S., and backed by $55M in Series B funding from PeakSpan Capital and other strategic investors, ServiceUp is reimagining the future of vehicle repair operations.

About Bearhug Recruiting

Bearhug Recruiting is a boutique executive search firm that helps early & growth-stage Environmental Technology and Enterprise Software startups unlock $100M in revenue scale through the strategic acquisition of top-tier GTM, Finance, and Product executives. Because competitive advantage is a who, not a what. Great talent isn't just an asset — it's the ultimate moat. Follow Bearhug Recruiting on LinkedIn and YouTube.

