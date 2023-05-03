Beauty Inflation Surge Study 2023: Tackling Margin Pressures and Uncertainty

May 03, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beauty Inflation Surge: Tackling Margin Pressures and Uncertainty" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Beauty Inflation Surge: Tackling Margin Pressures and Uncertainty global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.
Beauty and personal care multinationals have predicted continued cost increases in 2023, further increasing the price of finished goods. Companies are developing multifaceted strategies to remain competitive, often combining approaches to cover multiple eventualities for both short- and long-term impacts. Consumers are being more conservative in their discretionary spending as the cost of household essentials rises, contributing to a deceleration in certain beauty and personal care categories.
It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Data Coverage:
- Market sizes (historic and forecasts)
- Company shares
- Brand shares
- Distribution data
Product Coverage:
- Baby and Child-specific Products
- Bath and Shower
- Colour Cosmetics
- Deodorants
- Depilatories
- Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care
- Fragrances
- Hair Care
- Mass Beauty and Personal Care
- Men's Grooming
- Oral Care
- Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes
- Premium Beauty and Personal Care
- Prestige Beauty and Personal Care
- Skin Care
- Sun Care
Source: Euromonitor International
