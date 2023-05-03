Beauty Inflation Surge Study 2023: Tackling Margin Pressures and Uncertainty

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beauty Inflation Surge: Tackling Margin Pressures and Uncertainty" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Beauty Inflation Surge: Tackling Margin Pressures and Uncertainty global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

Beauty and personal care multinationals have predicted continued cost increases in 2023, further increasing the price of finished goods. Companies are developing multifaceted strategies to remain competitive, often combining approaches to cover multiple eventualities for both short- and long-term impacts. Consumers are being more conservative in their discretionary spending as the cost of household essentials rises, contributing to a deceleration in certain beauty and personal care categories.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.

Data Coverage:

Market sizes (historic and forecasts)

Company shares

Brand shares

Distribution data

Product Coverage:

Baby and Child-specific Products

Bath and Shower

Colour Cosmetics

Deodorants

Depilatories

Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care

Fragrances

Hair Care

Mass Beauty and Personal Care

Men's Grooming

Oral Care

Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes

Premium Beauty and Personal Care

Prestige Beauty and Personal Care

Skin Care

Sun Care

Source: Euromonitor International

