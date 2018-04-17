BEC Technologies Announces its new Multi-Carrier Modular LTE Router

The BEC MX-1200 is a high-performance, versatile, feature-rich platform for organizations that are eager to deploy a reliable, high-performing, secure, and scalable wireless network. Retail, SMB, Enterprise and other businesses can now accelerate deployments of applications such as business continuity, Point-of-Sales, SD-WAN services and much more.

The MX-1200 supports immediate mobile network expansion via its modular interface and the MX-100U LTE modem. The MX-100U is certified across all major carriers giving customers the ability to select the best carrier for their given location. It integrates Category 6 LTE-A with carrier aggregation, dual-SIM, multi-carrier auto selection and active GPS into an IP-50 hardened enclosure. Future models will support a migration path to higher data rates and LTE Categories.

"We are pleased to announce the MX-1200 at Channel Partners Expo 2018, the largest event for the technology services community. This is a great opportunity to show our customers and partners how our latest solutions create value, enable new revenue streams and accelerate profitable growth for their business," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing.

Other MX-1200 Product Highlights Include:

Ubiquitous Cellular Connectivity with Global LTE Band support

Multi-WAN and Dual SIM Multi-Carrier Connectivity

Advanced APN Configuration for security and service management

Active GPS for real-time tracking and location-based services

Carrier-Grade 802.11ac Wave 2 Wireless LAN with hotspot and captive portal functionality

Enterprise Dynamic Routing, SPI Firewall, Secured VPNs, QoS, VLAN and IPv6 support

IP-50 Hardened enclosure, industrial-grade components with an extended temperature range

Supported by BEC's Cloud-Based device management platform to extend network visibility and control of devices remotely

Approved for operation on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 3G, 4G/LTE wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and Industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporate Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability and secure connectivity all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.

