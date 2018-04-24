Because Health Launches New Environmental Health Lifestyle Website

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collaborative on Health and the Environment (CHE), an environmental health nonprofit organization, announced today the launch of its new lifestyle website Because Health. The website offers environmental health educational content and information through a combination of science-based articles, tips, product recommendations and expert advice so that people can make well-informed, healthy and non-toxic choices.

Homepage of New Because Health Website

By partnering with environmental health advocacy organizations and featuring opportunities for consumers to become involved in market-based and legislative reforms, Because Health strives to drive change in the products and policies that impact public health.

"I started Because Health for people who care about wellness and health and recognize that environmental pollution, toxic chemicals in our products and climate change are just as important to our health as working out and eating right," said Karen Wang, Ph.D., founder of Because Health and director of CHE. "As a working mom, I know it's impossible to research everything, DIY it all and determine what's scientifically reliable. I want our site to be a place for real people who want to make informed choices and advocate for their health."

Because Health's website features a streamlined and simplified design with the social integrations necessary to foster audience growth and engagement. The website will be continually updated with positive, actionable, science-based, bite-sized and approachable content.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for Because Health's mailing list to receive newsletter updates on the Contact Us page.

Because Health is a non-profit environmental health site, bringing people everything they need to know about how the places we live, work and play impact our health and how to take easy steps to reduce toxics in our lives. Because Health is a project of Collaborative on Health and the Environment (CHE). CHE's mission is to cultivate a learning community based on the latest, evidence-based science to share knowledge and resources and improve individual and collective health. CHE is a program of Commonweal, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

