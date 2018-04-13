Becker's Hospital Review Names TeamHealth Among "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare" for Fourth Consecutive Year

"We are honored to be included once again in 'Becker's 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare,'" said Leif Murphy, president and CEO of TeamHealth. "This recognition is a direct reflection of our engaged teams who are dedicated to the company priorities of clinical quality, patient safety and operational excellence. Our exceptional leadership continues to promote a professional, positive culture, and TeamHealth's inclusion on this list as a top place to work is evidence of our team commitment to an outstanding work environment."

Every year, Becker's Hospital Review shares this list developed through nominations and editorial research to recognize 150 hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies for promoting diversity within the workforce, employee engagement and professional growth as well as offering competitive wellness and personal benefits to encourage positive work-life balance.

About TeamHealth

At TeamHealth, our purpose is to perfect our physicians' ability to practice medicine, every day, in everything we do. Through our more than 20,000 affiliated healthcare professionals and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers outsourced emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopaedic hospitalist, acute care surgery, obstetrics and gynecology hospitalist, ambulatory care, post-acute care and medical call center solutions to more than 3,200 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide. Our philosophy is as simple as our goal is singular: we believe better experiences for physicians lead to better outcomes—for patients, hospital partners and physicians alike. Join our team; we value and empower clinicians. Partner with us; we deliver on our promises. Learn more at www.teamhealth.com.



The term "TeamHealth" as used throughout this release includes Team Health Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, affiliates, affiliated medical groups and providers, all of which are part of the TeamHealth organization. "Providers" are physicians, advanced practice clinicians and other healthcare providers who are employed by or contract with subsidiaries or affiliated entities of Team Health Holdings, Inc. All such providers exercise independent clinical judgment when providing patient care. Team Health Holdings, Inc., does not have any employees, does not contract with providers and does not practice medicine.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beckers-hospital-review-names-teamhealth-among-150-top-places-to-work-in-healthcare-for-fourth-consecutive-year-300629400.html

SOURCE TeamHealth

Related Links

http://www.teamhealth.com

