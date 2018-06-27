Before I Die NM Festival Celebrates Day of the Dead and More

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual Before I Die NM Festival, six days of death positive events to discuss mortality and plan ahead, is expanding from its Albuquerque origins to include Santa Fe and Belen, New Mexico. The festival will take place October 30 to November 4, 2018 in multiple locations.

Before I Die NM Festival Banner

The 2018 Before I Die NM Festival will celebrate the rituals and meaning of Dia de los Muertos. Day of the Dead celebrations start the evening of October 31 and end on November 2. Related activities include a party in a cemetery on Halloween, lessons from the animated film Coco, a free cremated remains committal in two Catholic cemeteries, and attending the colorful Marigold Parade and Festival in Albuquerque's South Valley.

Other Before I Die NM Festival events include:

Death Cafés and "Millennial Morticians with ABQ Brews";

End-of-life speakers, panel discussions and workshops;

Movies at the Guild Cinema and couples playing The Newly-Dead Game®;

Yoga for grief and kids memorialization activities;

Tours of a casket building workshop, the Office of the Medical Investigator, a crematory and cemeteries.

Most events are free or low-cost. Learn more about the growing list of Festival activities and register online for events at www.BeforeIDieNM.com.

Why Death Discussion Festivals?

"Humans have a 100% mortality rate, yet less than 30% talk about their final wishes. That's bad news for 70% of those faced with making expensive decisions under duress of grief. The Before I Die NM Festival starts these important conversations," said festival coordinator and pioneering death educator Gail Rubin, CT.

Death discussion festivals are growing across the United States. The first Before I Die Festival in Albuquerque drew 600 participants at 22 events over six days in 2017. Similar festivals have been held in Indianapolis, IN and Louisville, KY. San Francisco hosted the Reimagine End of Life festival in April 2018, drawing 10,000 attendees to 175 events over seven days.

New Mexico organizations that want to host a Before I Die NM Festival event can submit suggestions through the contact page at www.BeforeIDieNM.com.

Before I Die NM Festival attendees can enter a drawing to win two full body burial plots in La Puerta Natural Burial Ground, located 15 miles south of Belen, NM, as well as other valuable prizes. "Before I Die" walls will be set up for people to express their thoughts and wishes.

Festival Sponsors

The Before I Die NM Festival is made possible by:

A Good Goodbye - Death educator Gail Rubin puts the "fun" in funeral planning. www.AGoodGoodbye.com

puts the "fun" in funeral planning. www.AGoodGoodbye.com EternityGardens.com - Giving families looking for a final resting place for cremated remains guidance on the range of options available for people and pets. www.EternityGardens.com

National Guardian Life Insurance Company - For more than 100 years, one of America's most successful and highly rated independent mutual life insurance companies. www.NGLIC.com

FRENCH Funerals and Cremations - Albuquerque's largest and oldest family-owned funeral service company. www.FrenchFunerals.com

largest and oldest family-owned funeral service company. www.FrenchFunerals.com EstatePros - Your expert resource for property organization, distribution and administration. www.EstateProsNM.com

Partners include La Puerta Natural Burial Ground, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of New Mexico, Guild Cinema, Berardinelli Family Funeral Service, Children's Grief Center of New Mexico, Compassion & Choices NM Action Team, and LifeIZShort.com.

Part of the sponsorship proceeds from Before I Die NM will be donated to charitable partner Fathers Building Futures (www.FathersBuildingFutures.org). A portion of sponsorship fees may be tax-deductible as charitable donations. Festival sponsorship opportunities are still available by calling Gail Rubin at 505-265-7215.

Contact: Gail Rubin

Phone: 505-265-7215

Email: 197690@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/before-i-die-nm-festival-celebrates-day-of-the-dead-and-more-300672969.html

SOURCE A Good Goodbye

Related Links

http://www.AGoodGoodbye.com

