Beit T'Shuvah Hosts Open Discussion and Q&A about book, "I Am Not A Tractor!," By Susan L. Marquis

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While the #MeToo movement focused on high-powered celebrities who used their status as a platform to raise awareness about sexual abuse, what about the many workers in this country who have also suffered abuse in the workplace, but, due to their more marginalized role in society, fighting back has been much tougher? The book I Am Not A Tractor! reveals how immigrant Florida Farmworkers took on the fast food giants and won. By collaborating with immigrants from Mexico, Haiti and Guatemala to form the Coalition of Immokalee Workers (CIW), these farmworkers dramatically improved their work conditions and turned the tables on one of the greatest social injustices of our time.

I Am Not a Tractor!

Beit T'Shuvah, a unique Los Angeles based treatment facility that has been fighting addiction for the past 30 years, is proud to host an open discussion between Susan L. Marquis, Dean and Distinguished Chair of Policy Analysis of the Pardee Rand Graduate Program and author of I Am Not a Tractor!, Beit T'Shuvah Board Member Jon Esformes, CEO and operating partner of Sunripe Certified Brands, and Rabbi Mark Borovitz, Senior Rabbi at Beit T'Shuvah.

WHO: Susan L. Marquis, Author of "I Am Not a Tractor," Jon Esformes, CEO Sunripe Certified Brands and Rabbi Mark Borovitz



WHAT: Open discussion about the formation of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers to improve the conditions of tomato farm workers, the historic development of the Fair Food Agreement, and their connection to the teachings of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel. Q & A with the panelists to follow



WHEN: Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 / 7:00-8:30 pm



WHERE: Beit T'Shuvah / 8831 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90034

"I Am Not a Tractor! celebrates the courage, vision, and creativity of the farmworkers and community leaders who have transformed one of the worst agricultural situations in the United States into one of the best." (Cornell University Press, 2017)

