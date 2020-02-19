Bela Flor Introduces Bella Victoria, a Smart-Tech, Luxury Apartment Home Community with 236 Tesla Capable Charging Ports on Property

Each of the 236 condos has a private, direct-access garage and a dedicated 220-volt circuit to charge electric vehicles from Tesla, Porsche, Nissan, Audi, and Volkswagen. In addition, the Energy Star certified smart homes include Nest thermostats, LED lighting, natural gas ranges and electric, tankless water heaters by TruTankless with a 99% efficiency rating, on-demand heating and a smart app for the ultimate in control. Finally, residents can stay connected to their world via gigabit fiber optic networks, HD cameras and high-speed wireless access points found around the property.

"If you have an EV, living at Bella Victoria is the pinnacle of convenience. No need to waste your time or range trying to find a public station. Every home has its own charging outlet in the garage so you can relax inside while your battery recharges outside," states Hudd Hassell, President of Bela Flor.

Lacy Hillard, Community Manager, says, "Bella Victoria is well-located near major freeways and shopping malls and maintains the highest standards. We proudly offer spacious two- and three-bedroom condo homes ranging from 1,000 to 1,650 sq. ft. in an inviting setting. As a non-smoking and pet-friendly community, our goal is to ensure you enjoy your time here."

