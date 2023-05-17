"Believe in Brighton" Campaign Announced to Support Downtown Brighton Businesses During Streetscape Construction

News provided by

Taste Of Brighton

17 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

BRIGHTON, Mich. , May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership of A Taste of Brighton announced today a Believe in Brighton campaign, inspired by Brighton Argus newspaper articles from 1927 promoting the need to Buy, Build, Believe in Brighton

"We are so excited to launch this project. This website and interactive map are like nothing we've ever seen. Not only do they tell the story of Downtown Brighton and the inspiration behind this project, but they remind everyone that these business owners are friends and neighbors, and they need support," shares Ken Larscheid, Taste of Brighton committee chair. "We are thrilled to share this website with the community and ask people to visit  www.believeinbrighton.com."

The Believe in Brighton campaign celebrates Downtown Brighton business owners, encouraging residents and visitors to shop, dine and experience Downtown Brighton during the 2023 Main Street Streetscape construction and beyond. More than 60 downtown small business owners, also known as "Believers," have come together to take part in this campaign.

The Streetscape construction is expected to continue through most of 2023, limiting parking and direct access to many of the Main Street businesses. The goal of this campaign is to create awareness of these small businesses and provide a resource to support them during the construction. The website showcases the inspiration for the campaign, offers an interactive map highlighting each participating business, provides links to easily navigate to their information, and even has an online store to purchase merchandise to support the initiative.

A Taste of Brighton, a 501c3 non-profit organization, was established in 2017 by a group of Brighton business owners with a mission to promote downtown businesses. The organizations volunteer Board of Directors plan events, including the annual Taste of Brighton Community Summer Festival, as well as other means of promotion. The Believe in Brighton website and design was developed by 2Palz Creative, former downtown Brighton business owners.

SOURCE Taste Of Brighton

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.