"Believe in Brighton" Campaign Announced to Support Downtown Brighton Businesses During Streetscape Construction

BRIGHTON, Mich. , May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership of A Taste of Brighton announced today a Believe in Brighton campaign, inspired by Brighton Argus newspaper articles from 1927 promoting the need to Buy, Build, Believe in Brighton.

"We are so excited to launch this project. This website and interactive map are like nothing we've ever seen. Not only do they tell the story of Downtown Brighton and the inspiration behind this project, but they remind everyone that these business owners are friends and neighbors, and they need support," shares Ken Larscheid, Taste of Brighton committee chair. "We are thrilled to share this website with the community and ask people to visit www.believeinbrighton.com ."

The Believe in Brighton campaign celebrates Downtown Brighton business owners, encouraging residents and visitors to shop, dine and experience Downtown Brighton during the 2023 Main Street Streetscape construction and beyond. More than 60 downtown small business owners, also known as "Believers," have come together to take part in this campaign.

The Streetscape construction is expected to continue through most of 2023, limiting parking and direct access to many of the Main Street businesses. The goal of this campaign is to create awareness of these small businesses and provide a resource to support them during the construction. The website showcases the inspiration for the campaign, offers an interactive map highlighting each participating business, provides links to easily navigate to their information, and even has an online store to purchase merchandise to support the initiative.

A Taste of Brighton, a 501c3 non-profit organization, was established in 2017 by a group of Brighton business owners with a mission to promote downtown businesses. The organizations volunteer Board of Directors plan events, including the annual Taste of Brighton Community Summer Festival, as well as other means of promotion. The Believe in Brighton website and design was developed by 2Palz Creative, former downtown Brighton business owners.

