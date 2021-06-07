BelleBody Royal, the first Black-owned CBD intimacy product company in Washington state, steps center stage

Our CBD intimacy oil, available now through BelleBodyRoyal.com, blends traditional herbalism and modern plant science to create a formula that could excite and enhance arousal as our customers strive to unlock their inner kings and queens in the bedroom.

BelleBody Royal's goal is to show our customers that incorporating CBD full spectrum hemp extract products into their bedrooms can be as beautiful and seductive as it is healthy.

"For us, we've always believed in those values, the value of love and the value of self-care," said David Hall, co-founder of BelleBody Royal.

As the first Black-owned CBD intimacy product company in Washington state, we aim to set a lofty bar by implementing the highest standards of quality and customer service.

We invite you to join us on this journey as we look to bring sexy back to the bedroom with "Release."

For a full description of all our products, visit BelleBodyRoyal.com.

The highest quality CBD products

BelleBody Royal is committed to becoming the industry standard for quality. When it comes to sourcing our CBD full spectrum hemp extract, we have a concept we live by: When it comes to our premium CBD, it's about where it's from as much as who it's for.

With key partnerships secured across the United States – we have suppliers in New York and Colorado – we went deep on the science of CBD extraction to ensure the quality of our products.

"Our farmers operate under strict guidelines, using state of the art farming processes," David said. "Not only does it enhance the quality of the strains we use, but it also makes sure our products are safe, regulated and unsurpassed in their potency and, ultimately, their consistency."

