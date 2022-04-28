BeMo Announces The 5-Med School Challenge™ to Pre-medical Students

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BeMo Academic Consulting ("BeMo") reveals a unique offer to students who are serious about getting into medical school. Continuing the tradition of their bold guarantees, BeMo's Free 5-Med School Challenge™ motivates students by promising free medical school application review if they succeed in getting accepted to 5 medical schools or more after enrolling in one of BeMo's medical school application review programs. Here's how it works:

If a student gets into 5 medical schools or more within one admissions cycle from the time of enrollment in one of BeMo's medical school application review programs, their enrolment fee will be converted into BeMo credits that can be used for any future BeMo program they want to enroll in, such as CASPer prep, interview prep, residency applications, or any other BeMo service.

Furthermore, if a student does not get accepted into any medical schools, they can repeat BeMo's medical school application review program for free.

For the students, taking on this challenge is advantageous in either case. If they get into 5 or more medical schools, their application review prep becomes free, and they are in an enviable position to choose where they want to get their medical training. If they do not get into any schools, they can repeat the prep program for free and try again.

For students who are still uncertain whether to enroll, BeMo offers their "Love It or Your Money Back" guarantee, which allows anyone to try out one consultation session for free without any risk.

Here's what BeMo's CEO, Dr. Behrouz Moemeni, PhD, has to say about this bold challenge:

"We want our students to be the best versions of themselves, which is why all our programs are designed with the goal of building life-long skills and confidence. Our students work hard to become attractive candidates to highly competitive programs and schools, so we want them to have a choice in where they receive their education, whether it's medical school, graduate programs, college, and so on. Our 5-Med School Challenge™ is another example of BeMo's staunch advocacy for students amidst the highly competitive, and often unscientific, admissions practices."

To learn more about BeMo's Medical School Application Review programs, visit BeMoMedApplication.com.

About BeMo®: BeMo is the trusted leader in personalized admissions prep to top universities in the US, Canada, the UK & Australia with unlimited support & bold guarantees. BeMo's mission is to reduce barriers to education by making education accessible to everyone. BeMo is the creator of the most widely read blog in higher education "The Admissions Experts Blog" found at BeMo.Blog.

