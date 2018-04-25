Benchmark Electronics Reports First Quarter 2018 Results





(1) Prior period amounts have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of ASC 606 on a retrospective basis. (2) Includes $40 million ($0.82 per share) for the three months ended March 31, 2018 of foreign withholding taxes and state tax expense of repatriation of foreign cash to US parent company and $98 million ($1.95 per share) for the three months ended December 31, 2017 of tax expense related to the effects of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (U.S. Tax Reform).

On January 1, 2018, we adopted new accounting guidance, FASB ASC Topic 606 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (ASC 606), relating to revenue recognition. We adopted ASC 606 using the full retrospective transition method. Accordingly, we have adjusted prior period information to be consistent with ASC 606. The adoption of ASC 606 did not materially impact our overall financial position.

A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

"Overall, performance in the first quarter was solid. Revenues were up 9% year-over-year and gross margins improved 40 bps to 9.5%. Non‐GAAP EPS of $0.41 exceeded the high end of our guidance by $0.03; cash cycle days ended at 68 days, within our 73 to 68 day target range; and we achieved 11.2% ROIC, a 90 bps quarter‐over‐quarter improvement," said Paul Tufano, Benchmark's President and CEO.

"We continue to see good progress in bookings and are encouraged by the quality of our new customer engagements. For the second quarter, the convergence of timing dynamics related to mix shifts primarily in medical, new customer ramp headwinds, and planned investments in engineering and solutions will impact our reported financials. Consequently, our guidance reflects these factors with sequential revenue in the range of $590 million to $630 million and non-GAAP EPS between $0.26 and $0.34," continued Tufano. "We are confident in our ability to address these challenges and remain positive about the second half and our long-term model."

Cash Conversion Cycle





Mar 31,



Dec 31,





Mar 31,





2018



2017





2017









(as adjusted) Accounts receivable days

59



59





62

Contract asset days

22



20





24

Inventory days

50



40





48

Accounts payable days

(60)



(54)





(61)

Customer deposits

(3)



(3)





(4)





68



62





69



First Quarter 2018 Industry Sector Update

Revenue by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.







Mar 31,





Dec 31,





Mar 31,



Higher-Value Markets

2018

2017 (as adjusted)

2017 (as adjusted) Industrials $ 125

20 %

$ 129

19 %

$ 117

21 % A&D

98

16





95

15





100

18

Medical

97

16





100

15





85

15

Test & Instrumentation

102

17





93

14





76

14





$ 422

69 %

$ 417

63 %

$ 378

68 %

















































































Mar 31,





Dec 31,





Mar 31,



Traditional Markets

2018

2017 (as adjusted)

2017 (as adjusted) Computing $ 103

17 %

$ 172

26 %

$ 100

18 % Telecommunications

83

14





77

11





80

14





$ 186

31 %

$ 249

37 %

$ 180

32 %

Total $ 608

100 %

$ 666

100 %

$ 558

100 %

First quarter revenues from higher-value markets were in line with expectations, including strong demand in Test & Instrumentation from semi-capital equipment customers. Higher-value markets were up 12% year-over-year from Test & Instrumentation and Medical markets.

Traditional market revenues in Computing and Telecommunications were down sequentially from seasonality in Computing demand and up 3% year-over-year.

First Quarter 2018 Bookings Update

New program bookings of $171 million at the midpoint.

at the midpoint. 17 engineering awards supporting early engagement opportunities.

32 manufacturing wins across all market sectors.

The Company projects that new program bookings for the first quarter will result in annualized revenue of $141 to $201 million when fully launched in the next 12-24 months. The new program bookings align with Benchmark's strategic focus.

Second Quarter 2018 Outlook

Revenue between $590 - $630 million .

- . Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.21 - $0.29 .

- . Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.26 - $0.34 (excluding any additional impact related to U.S. Tax Reform, restructuring charges and amortization of intangibles).

First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call Details

A conference call hosted by Benchmark management will be held today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook. This call will be broadcast via the internet and may be accessed by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides worldwide engineering services, integrated technology solutions and manufacturing services (both electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision machining services) to original equipment manufacturers in the following industries: industrial controls, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and test and instrumentation. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in eight countries, and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "predict" and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, often identify forward-looking statements, which are not limited to historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, among other things: guidance for 2018 results; statements, express or implied, concerning future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow; and Benchmark's business and growth strategies and expected growth and performance. Although Benchmark believes these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they involve risks and uncertainties relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Readers are advised to consult further disclosures on these risks and uncertainties, particularly in Item 1A, "Risk Factors", of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and it assumes no obligation to update them.

All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Benchmark as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update them.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes certain financial measures that exclude items and therefore are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "ROIC", which the Company defines as operating income for the last twelve months excluding restructuring charges and other costs, amortization of intangible assets and stock-based compensation, adjusted for taxes, divided by the quarterly average of invested capital. Average invested capital is defined as shareholders' equity plus long-term debt minus cash as of the last five quarterly balance sheets. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



















Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)











































Three Months Ended







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,







2018

2017

2017











(as adjusted)

Income from operations (GAAP) $ 17,967 $ 21,910 $ 10,889

Restructuring charges and other costs

2,235

3,062

1,511

Customer insolvency (recovery)

(341)

(239)

5,120

Amortization of intangible assets

2,366

2,367

2,481

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 22,227 $ 27,100 $ 20,001



















Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (23,641) $ (76,361) $ 8,555

Restructuring charges and other costs

2,235

3,062

1,511

Customer insolvency (recovery)

(341)

(239)

5,120

Amortization of intangible assets

2,366

2,367

2,481

Income tax adjustments(1)

(818)

(1,793)

(1,580)

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act(2)

40,114

97,633

-

Non-GAAP net income $ 19,915 $ 24,669 $ 16,087



















Diluted earnings (loss) per share:















Diluted (GAAP) $ (0.49) $ (1.54) $ 0.17



Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.41 $ 0.49 $ 0.32



















Weighted-average number of shares used













in calculating earnings (loss) per share:















Diluted (GAAP)(3)

48,517

49,576

50,080



Diluted (Non-GAAP)

48,837

49,998

50,080



(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates. (2) This amount represents the estimated impact of the U.S. Tax Reform and the impact of repatriating foreign earnings from our foreign jurisdictions to the U.S. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, this includes estimated foreign withholding taxes applicable to historical earnings prior to December 31, 2017 and for the applicable state tax impact of foreign cash distributions into the U.S. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, this includes the impact of a one-time mandatory tax on the deemed repatriation of undistributed foreign earnings and the re-measurement of U.S. deferred tax assets and liabilities for the decrease in the U.S. federal tax rate from 35% to 21%. (3) Potentially diluted securities totaling 0.3 million and 0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, were not included in the computation of GAAP diluted loss per share because their effect would have decreased the loss per share.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)











Three Months Ended







March 31,





2018

2017









(as adjusted) Sales $ 608,136 $ 557,903

Cost of sales

549,818

510,371



Gross profit

58,318

47,532

Selling, general and administrative expenses

35,750

32,651

Amortization of intangible assets

2,366

2,481

Restructuring charges and other costs

2,235

1,511



Income from operations

17,967

10,889

Interest expense

(2,428)

(2,225)

Interest income

1,933

1,074

Other income (expense), net

43

(81)



Income before income taxes

17,515

9,657

Income tax expense

41,156

1,102



Net income (loss) $ (23,641) $ 8,555















Earnings (loss) per share:











Basic $ (0.49) $ 0.17



Diluted $ (0.49) $ 0.17















Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating









earnings (loss) per share:











Basic

48,517

49,511



Diluted

48,517

50,080



For the three months ended March 31, 2017, the adoption of ASC 606 reduced revenue by $8.6 million, operating income by $1.5 million, net income by $1.1 million and diluted earnings per share by $0.02.



















Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)











March 31,

December 31,











2018

2017















(as adjusted) Assets









Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 676,327 $ 742,546



Accounts receivable, net

403,767

436,560



Contract assets

147,623

146,496



Inventories

305,980

268,917



Other current assets

31,795

36,138







Total current assets

1,565,492

1,630,657

Property, plant and equipment, net

200,422

186,473

Goodwill and other, net

292,092

292,174







Total assets $ 2,058,006 $ 2,109,304

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:











Current installments of long-term debt and capital lease obligations $ 19,746 $ 18,274



Accounts payable

368,625

362,701



Accrued liabilities

96,460

97,342







Total current liabilities

484,831

478,317

Long-term debt and capital lease obligations, less current installments

187,601

193,406

Other long-term liabilities

138,243

98,443

Shareholders' equity

1,247,331

1,339,138







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,058,006 $ 2,109,304

As of December 31, 2017, the adoption of ASC 606 increased current assets by $12.0 million, increased total liabilities by $1.7 million and increased shareholder's equity by $10.3 million.



















Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) (UNAUDITED)





























Three Months Ended











March 31,











2018

2017















(as adjusted) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss) $ (23,641) $ 8,555

Depreciation and amortization

12,384

12,273

Stock-based compensation expense

2,870

2,160

Accounts receivable, net

33,419

59,685

Contract assets

(1,127)

6,561

Inventories

(38,210)

(29,582)

Accounts payable

2,337

16,225

Other changes in working capital and other, net

36,498

2,028



Net cash provided by operations

24,530

77,905











Cash flows from investing activities:









Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

(20,877)

(7,578)

Other investing activities, net

(122)

109



Net cash used in investing activities

(20,999)

(7,469)

















Cash flows from financing activities:









Share repurchases

(58,381)

(1,000)

Equity forward contract related to accelerate share repurchase

(10,000)

-

Net debt activity

(4,551)

(3,082)

Other financing activities, net

2,316

4,349



Net cash provide by (used in) financing activities

(70,616)

267 Effect of exchange rate changes

866

341 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(66,219)

71,044

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

742,546

681,433

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 676,327 $ 752,477



















