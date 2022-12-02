Benchmarking Against Top International Business Zones, Shanghai Jing'an Introduces "Jing'an CBD"

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 5th CIIE, Shanghai Jing'an district joined up with Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) and introduced the "Meet with Jing'an -- A World-class CBD under a Brand New Scope" report. The report concentrates on demonstrating Jing'an's industrial features, strength in resource and carrier quality. The report brings forward Jing'an's goal of benchmarking against top international CBDs by building a "Jing'an CBD", which includes West Nanjing Road, both banks of the Suzhou River and the Middle Ring Elevated Highway Dual Wing area.

Jing'an, a precursor and hub of the Shanghai Headquarters Economics, exudes the richest international vibe among all districts in Shanghai. The report shows that Jing'an is home to 78 global service enterprises and a third of Shanghai's GaWC175-listed global service enterprises operate in Jing'an, according to Shanghai Jing'an Investment Promotion Office. There are 110 regional headquarters of international companies in Jing'an, with 12 of trade-nature and 22 from the private sector. After decades of development, the 2.6-square-kilometer core zone of the West Nanjing Road carries 1.3 million square meters of top-notch office room. It is also the birthplace of Shanghai's first "100-million-yuan" building, first "100-million-yuan-in-one-month" building and first "200-million-yuan-in-two-months" building.

On the other hand, the Suzhou River Bay is the core CBD blessed with the "One-river-two-banks" hydrographic system. It is home to China's first national human resources service industry zone. It possesses abundant resources in terms of high-end asset-management enterprises and bio-pharmaceutical industry clusters. The Middle Ring Elevated Highway Dual Wing area carries more emerging industries and gathers a large group of head enterprises in big-data, AI, e-sports & anime and filming & media. The area is also laying grounds in noval areas like digital economics, eco-friendly industries and meta universe.

