Benchtop Bioprocess to be Demonstrated in a Mobile Bioproduction Suite

The biopharmaceutical industry requires advanced facilities and bioprocessing equipment to match the rapid pace of innovation. The effective utilization of space is a key concern, particularly for startups and pilot-scale production. Eppendorf provides high precision systems with an ultra-compact footprint. The Germfree platform promotes scalability essential in the early stages of drug development. At INTERPHEX, the two companies will illustrate the synergy between flexible instrumentation and infrastructure.

The presentations and practical demonstrations are relevant to a range of current topics including: Biosimilars, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells and MAb production methods.

Perfusion: A high-yield single-use system for Biosimilar Process Development using the Eppendorf BioFlo 320 Bioprocess Control Station

Biosimilars are a fast-growing segment of the biopharmaceutical market. Using a CHO cell line expressing a human MAb, we compare three methods of MAb production using the new BioFlo 320 bioprocess control station. The common batch and fed-batch protocols are discussed, as well as perfusion using alternating tangential flow filtration, respectively.

Stem Cells: Achieving Large-Scale Production of hMSCs in Single-use Vessels

Cultivation in stirred-tank bioreactors and culture scale-up of Mesenchymal and Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (MSCs and iPSCs) are currently the focus of intense study. Although successful expansion of Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) in vitro has been well established, the large-scale production of MSCs remains a bottleneck. Join us as we demonstrate a successful large-scale bioprocess application of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (AdMSCs) in an industrial single-use vessel at 3.75 L scale (working volume).

Germfree, the manufacturer of the Bioproduction Suite has been a leading innovator in aseptic control and isolation systems for 55 years.

Eppendorf is a leading life science company that develops and sells instruments, consumables, and services for liquid handling, sample handling, and cell handling in laboratories worldwide. Its product range includes pipettes and automated pipetting systems, dispensers, centrifuges, mixers, spectrometers, and DNA amplification equipment as well as ultra-low temperature freezers, fermentors, bioreactors, CO2 incubators, shakers, and cell manipulation systems. Consumables such as pipette tips, test tubes, microliter plates, and disposable bioreactors complement the range of highest-quality premium products.

Eppendorf products are most broadly used in academic and commercial research laboratories, e.g., in companies from the pharmaceutical and biotechnological as well as the chemical and food industries. They are also aimed at clinical and environmental analysis laboratories, forensics, and at industrial laboratories performing process analysis, production, and quality assurance.

Eppendorf was founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1945 and has about 2,850 employees worldwide. The company has subsidiaries in 25 countries and is represented in all other markets by distributors.

