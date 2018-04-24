Benefitfocus Extends Stock Ownership to All Employees

"The Benefitfocus employees have been instrumental in creating our industry-leading solution," said Ray August, President & CEO, Benefitfocus. "I am so proud of our employees and grateful for their commitment to our customers. I truly believe that when our employees flourish, our customers prosper, and that should drive value creation for our stockholders as well. I cannot think of a more fitting way to help all of our employees build their own lives and careers than putting ownership directly in their hands."

In 2018, Benefitfocus established its employee cornerstone to ensure the company's culture, benefits, pay, rewards and recognition programs all aligned to its ongoing commitment to be a leading employer and world-class company. Through the new stock award program, all employees will have ownership in Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus intends to extend this grant to future employees who join Benefefitfocus in a full-time position.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers and carriers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements.

