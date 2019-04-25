Benjamin Yin To Speak On The Main Platform At AALU Conference In Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benjamin Yin, MBA, co-founder and principal of Generational Financial Partners, LLC, will be speaking at the three-day AALU conference beginning April 28 in Washington D.C.

Transform 2019, AALU's Annual Meeting, is a three-day event being held from April 28-April 30, 2019. Attendees can expect to see a variety of talented financial and retirement security professionals take the stage to share their knowledge and insight.

Yin is scheduled to be one of the main stage speakers at this year's meeting, and he is excited to share his personal experience as a financial advisor for physicians with this year's attendees.

"AALU is an incredible conference to attend. Needless to say, I'm honored to share the stage with other brilliant professionals," said Yin. "I'm eager to speak on my experience in the financial industry and share how I've been able to help physicians manage their income."

Featured speakers at this year's meeting include the Director of the Massachusetts Institute of TechnologyAgeLab, Joe F. Coughlin, PhD, best-selling author, Chris Gardner, illusionist, David Kwong, and two-time Super Bowl Winning quarterback, Peyton Manning. AALU's purpose behind the meeting is to inspire attendees in the finance profession to take action in their careers and develop a new way of thinking.

"If I can inspire even one person out there to think outside of the box and advance their innovation, I'll have achieved my purpose for this conference," said Yin. "I love what I do, and I love being able to help my clients achieve their financial goals. I'm happy to be able to share my knowledge."

About Generational Financial Partners, LLC:

Generational Financial Partners, LLC, was founded by Benjamin Yin and Corina Chou in 2010 with the purpose of helping physicians with estate planning, financial planning, retirement solutions, and risk management strategies. Generational Financial Partners, LLC springs from a family legacy that has made the team exceptionally attuned to the importance of good planning and lifelong benefits that will help clients plan for today, plan for tomorrow, and plan for generations. To learn more about Generational Financial Partners, LLC, visit https://www.planforgenerations.com/.

