Benshaw Acquires Hiconics Europe

PITTSBURGH, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benshaw, a global leader in applied motor control solutions, has acquired the business assets of Hiconics Europe. Hiconics is one of the largest manufacturers of medium voltage drives worldwide.

With this acquisition, Benshaw will now be able to offer medium voltage drive solutions based on either its own patented M2L or Cascaded H Bridge technology, depending on the requirements of a customer's application. Combined, Benshaw now has a medium voltage drive product for any industrial application from 250 to 25,000HP, 2,300 to 13,800 volts.

Pete Morgan, President of Benshaw, said "We are pleased to have the Hiconics Europe team bring their expertise to Benshaw and our affiliated companies — Aucom Electronics Ltd. and Excel Industrial Electronics, Inc. We will build IEC rated products at our German factory and UL listed products in our Pittsburgh facility after completion of UL compliance testing."

Thomas Zirk, Managing Director of Aucom EMEA stated "It is very exciting that we can now offer IEC rated or UL listed medium voltage drives anywhere in the world, depending on the local specifications, for any application. The combination of M2L or Cascaded H Bridge technology lets us solve any customer requirement."



About Benshaw:

Benshaw Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based, privately held manufacturer of applied motor control solutions for mission critical industrial applications. With operations spanning the globe, Benshaw offers the broadest family of globally supported, globally certified, low and medium voltage soft starters in the industry.

For more information, visit Benshaw online at https://benshaw.com.

Contact:

Karen Alberts

Manager, Marketing & Ecommerce

Email Address: [email protected]

Telephone: 412-756-2257

SOURCE Benshaw Inc.