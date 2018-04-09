Bernstein Appoints James Seth Thompson As Head Of Diverse Markets Strategy

"We believe strongly that this role presents us a significant opportunity to attract and better serve investors in this fast-growing segment of the market," said Joel Stevens, Senior Managing Director at Bernstein. "We're thrilled to partner with diverse accountants, attorneys, consultants and investment bankers to introduce Bernstein's services to a broader opportunity set of clientele as well as to enhance our ability to attract and develop diverse talent."

Prior to this role, Thompson led business development, marketing strategy and program execution for AB's global insurance arm, and before that, for the firm's North America institutional and insurance services divisions. Reflecting AB's strong commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, Thompson has also held several distinct leadership roles to promote the professional development of diverse talent internally across the firm. He has also worked with external organizations focused on diversity and inclusion (D&I), which includes partnerships with academic institutions such as Historically Black Colleges and Universities, to recruit from diverse groups throughout the U.S.

"AB is deeply committed to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce," said Janessa Cox, Head of Diversity and Inclusion at AB. "We're excited to have James in the firm's first-ever, client-focused role that supports our D&I values and believe it will allow him to positively impact our culture, both internally and with our clients."

About Bernstein

Bernstein Private Wealth Management, a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB) provides investment planning advice and services to individuals, families, endowments, foundations and other financial guardians, so that they can reach their long-term investment objectives. Our global research enables us to customize a portfolio that suits any type of investment goal, income need, tax situation or tolerance for risk. And we use proprietary, centrally managed investment strategies that ensure every client receives the firm's best thinking on opportunities and risk control. For more information, visit www.bernstein.com.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.



As of December 31, 2017, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AB, AB Holding owned approximately 35.5% of AB and AXA, a worldwide leader in financial protection, owned an approximate 64.7% economic interest in AB.



Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bernstein-appoints-james-seth-thompson-as-head-of-diverse-markets-strategy-300625902.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein L.P.

Related Links

https://www.alliancebernstein.com

