Best Fit Movers Joins San Diego Regional Business Chamber

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Fit Movers announced it has recently joined and was granted membership to the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, boasting 2,500 member businesses and their 300,000 employees. The Chamber's mission is to build vibrant communities through stronger commerce, providing businesses with benefits to help them succeed and grow. Additionally, it helps businesses develop their network, market their companies more effectively, and offers a variety of savings.

Best Fit Movers

Best Fit Movers is proud of its addition to the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce as a top-rated residential and commercial moving and storage company based in the growing San Diego area. Offering local and long-distance moving services throughout San Diego for both businesses and individuals, the company has also enjoyed strong customer reviews and outstanding ratings since its inception on platforms such as Yelp, Google and Thumbtack.

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce caters to all types of businesses in San Diego and the regions surrounding it, from small business owners and large national firms to startup companies and established businesses. Offering unique benefits, valuable resources, and unmatched support, the Chamber helps businesses gain a competitive advantage and become more successful.

The San Diego Regional of Chamber Commerce belongs to the United States Chamber of Commerce.

As a member of the San Diego Regional of Chamber Commerce, Best Fit Movers will continue to serve many areas in and around San Diego with local, long-distance, interstate, apartment, senior, military and office moves. It also offers complete storage and packing solutions. In business for many years throughout San Diego, Best Fit Movers knows the area extensively and is a valuable asset to this local Chamber of Commerce division.

As a member, Best Fit Movers will enjoy the following benefits and more:

For more information about Best Fit Movers, visit https://bestfitmovers.com/about-us/ or call (858) 295-7013

For more information about the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, visit https://sdchamber.org/ or call 619-544-1300.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Best Fit Movers