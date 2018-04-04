Best New Product Awards Announce The 2018 Winners As Voted By American Consumers

This year's 38 winning products are:

Best New Product Awards 2018: LIST OF WINNERS BY CATEGORY

BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE Category Winning Product Brow Cosmetic Covergirl Easy Breezy Brow Micro-Fine Fill + Define Brow Pencil Concealer Revlon Youth FX Fill + Blur Concealer Conditioner TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Colour Conditioner Eye Liner Burt's Bees Nourishing Eyeliner Pencil Face Wipes Burt's Bees Micellar Cleansing Towelettes Facial Scrub/Exfoliator L'Oréal Paris Pure-Sugar Purify & Unclog Face Scrub Foundation Revlon Photoready Insta-Filter Foundation Lip Balm Revlon Kiss Exfoliating Balm Lip Color L'Oréal Paris Infallible Paints/Lip Mascara L'Oréal Paris Voluminous X Fiber Mascara Shampoo TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Colour Shampoo Toothpaste Crest 3D White Whitening Therapy Sensitivity Care Toothpaste

FOOD & BEVERAGE Chocolate Milk fairlife SuperKids Chocolate ultra-filtered milk Dairy & Dairy Alternative Drinks ALDI VitaLife Smoothies Energy Bar CLIF BAR Peanut Butter Banana With Dark Chocolate Energy Drink Monster Energy Ultra Violet Frozen Fruit ALDI Season's Choice Mango & Tropical Blend Frozen Fruit Fruit Juice Simply Peach Juice Drink Iced Tea ALDI Benner Peach Tea Meat Snack Slim Jim Premium Smoked Meat Sticks Mexican Food Ortega Good Grains Taco Shells Nut Bar ALDI Elevation by Millville Fruit & Nut Bars Organic Juice Ocean Spray Organic 100% Juice Cranberry Apple Pre-Cooked Frozen Chicken Foster Farms Baked Chicken Nuggets Private Label Wine California Roots Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Protein Bar ALDI Elevation by Millville High Protein Bars Protein Powder ALDI Elevation by Millville Protein Powder Ready To Eat Pasta Barilla Ready Pasta Elbows Seasoning & Marinade McCormick Grill Mates Korean BBQ Marinade Snack Bar ALDI Elevation by Millville Endulgent Bars Specialty Pasta Birds Eye Steamfresh Veggie Made™ Pasta Vegan Snack Larabar Fruits + Greens Pineapple Kale Cashew Bar Yogurt Dannon Activia Dailies Probiotic Drink

HOUSEHOLD In-Wash Scent Booster Purex Crystals Botanicals Cherry Blossom & Ginger Liquid Laundry Detergent Gain Botanicals Single Dose Laundry Detergent Tide PODS Plus Downy

KIDS Baby Diapering Aquaphor Baby Diaper Rash Paste Baby Wash Baby Dove Rich Moisture Tip to Toe Wash



"We are thrilled to celebrate the 10th year of the Best New Product Awards," says Robert Levy, President and CEO of BrandSpark International and Founder of the Best New Product Awards. "For the past decade, the Best New Product Awards have honored the brands whose new innovations resonate most with consumers. The awards continue to help consumers navigate the overwhelming number of new consumer products available, make better purchasing decisions and, in turn, welcome the most effective and innovative products into their homes."

"It is remarkable how the best brands find meaningful ways to improve their products and become increasingly relevant year after year," says Levy.

According to BNPAs' companion survey, the American Shopper Study, the average new CPG product is recognized by fewer than 1 in 3 category shoppers, even when that product boasts a major innovation and has been on shelves for almost an entire year. "This truth underscores how important it is for new products to stand out and get noticed in stores and online," says Levy. "Even the most innovative new products need help getting that initial attention and recognition from consumers."

The winning products were determined among the nominees solely by the votes and opinions of more than 11,000 American consumers, including thousands of verified purchasers who bought the products with their own money. Voters participated in an extensive nationwide survey conducted by independent marketing research firm BrandSpark International.

For more information about the Best New Product Awards winners, visit: www.BestNewProductAwards.biz.

In addition to the top consumer products determined by the Best New Product Awards, the American Shopper Study provides additional insight into the minds of American shoppers. Some highlights from this year's survey are:

Americans embrace innovation

"7 in 10 Americans say they like trying new products," says Levy. "This number has remained steady since we started the Best New Product Awards in the United States 10 years ago." Levy also says countless new product launches challenge consumers to determine what to buy. "While shoppers are interested in new products, it can be hard for them to determine what new innovations are worth their money," he says. "The study reveals that 3 in 5 shoppers say they will pay more for a new product if they believe it is going to be better."

Shoppers try new products from the brands they trust, but are less brand loyal

The BrandSpark American Shopper Study reveals that 7 in 10 Americans try new products from brands they consider among their most trusted. At the same time, 2 in 5 say they are less brand loyal than they were a few years ago, while just 1 in 5 are more brand loyal.

Peer reviews are the new word of mouth helping Americans make better purchase decisions

"Shoppers are increasingly looking to the endorsement of consumers to determine which products are best," says Levy. According to the American Shopper Study, 65 percent of consumers say they generally trust consumer reviews to help guide their purchasing decisions, while almost 70 percent trust consumer-voted awards to help them identify the best products to try.

What Americans seek in new products

With so many of us pressed for time, 2 in 3 shoppers say they look for new products that will make their lives 'easier.' Another category that resonates with shoppers is natural food products. 3 in 4 shoppers place value on 'natural' food claims, including products that are free of hormones, antibiotics and have no artificial flavors. Meanwhile, 75 percent agree that taste remains the most important factor in their food purchase decisions. "When manufacturers successfully combine incrementally-improved nutrition with great taste, they may have a BNPA winner on their hands," says Levy.

According to the American Shopper Study, 9 in 10 shoppers seek beauty and personal care products that are 'gentle on skin.' "Beauty shoppers won't compromise on great results, and the key to victory for beauty winners in the BNPAs continues to be superior effectiveness," Levy says. Results from the study also suggest consumers see equal value in drugstore beauty brands as more expensive ones. "60 percent of beauty shoppers say products from the best drugstore beauty brands are just as effective as those from more expensive brands. And, 7 in 10 beauty shoppers say consumer endorsements influence their purchase of a new beauty product," Levy says.

About the 2018 American Shopper Study

The 2018 American Shopper Study presents the results of one of America's most comprehensive shopper trends and behavior surveys. More than 11,000 respondents contributed to this year's survey. Data was weighted to the national profile of household shoppers. This is the 10th year the study was conducted. For more information, visit www.BrandSpark.com.

About BrandSpark International

BrandSpark International uniquely combines real world consumer insight with marketing credentials and services. BrandSpark Insights gets at the heart of WHAT consumers think, WHY they act the way they do, and HOW marketers need to respond in an effort to successfully grow their business.

BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major CPG awards programs Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and consumer product endorsement and amplification platform, Shopper Army. For more information, visit www.BrandSpark.com.

CONTACT:

Jill Budik / Spotlight Media Relations / 212.489.8774 / jill@spotlightmediarelations.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-new-product-awards-announce-the-2018-winners-as-voted-by-american-consumers-300623932.html

SOURCE BrandSpark International

Related Links

http://www.BrandSpark.com

