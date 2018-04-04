Best New Product Awards Announce The 2018 Winners As Voted By American Consumers

What is important to consumers and what innovations are valued most; Americans believe in the ability of brands to bring meaningful innovation to their products, and increasingly value the endorsement of other consumers

08:00 ET

NEW YORK, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent market research firm BrandSpark International has just announced the winners of the 2018 Best New Product Awards (www.BestNewProductAwards.biz), the leading consumer-voted consumer product awards program in North America. The Best New Product Awards (BNPAs) cover four major consumer product categories: Food & Beverage, Beauty & Personal Care, Household and Kids. For 2018, brands competed with their best new products across 38 key categories in which innovation matters to consumers.

This year's 38 winning products are:

 Best New Product Awards 2018: LIST OF WINNERS BY CATEGORY

BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE

Category

Winning Product

Brow Cosmetic

Covergirl Easy Breezy Brow Micro-Fine Fill + Define Brow Pencil

Concealer

Revlon Youth FX Fill + Blur Concealer

Conditioner

TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Colour Conditioner

Eye Liner

Burt's Bees Nourishing Eyeliner Pencil

Face Wipes

Burt's Bees Micellar Cleansing Towelettes

Facial Scrub/Exfoliator

L'Oréal Paris Pure-Sugar Purify & Unclog Face Scrub

Foundation

Revlon Photoready Insta-Filter Foundation

Lip Balm

Revlon Kiss Exfoliating Balm

Lip Color

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Paints/Lip

Mascara

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous X Fiber Mascara

Shampoo

TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Colour Shampoo

Toothpaste

Crest 3D White Whitening Therapy Sensitivity Care Toothpaste

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Chocolate Milk

fairlife SuperKids Chocolate ultra-filtered milk

Dairy & Dairy Alternative Drinks

ALDI VitaLife Smoothies

Energy Bar

CLIF BAR Peanut Butter Banana With Dark Chocolate

Energy Drink

Monster Energy Ultra Violet

Frozen Fruit

ALDI Season's Choice Mango & Tropical Blend Frozen Fruit

Fruit Juice

Simply Peach Juice Drink

Iced Tea

ALDI Benner Peach Tea

Meat Snack

Slim Jim Premium Smoked Meat Sticks

Mexican Food

Ortega Good Grains Taco Shells

Nut Bar

ALDI Elevation by Millville Fruit & Nut Bars

Organic Juice

Ocean Spray Organic 100% Juice Cranberry Apple

Pre-Cooked Frozen Chicken

Foster Farms Baked Chicken Nuggets

Private Label Wine

California Roots Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

Protein Bar

ALDI Elevation by Millville High Protein Bars

Protein Powder

ALDI Elevation by Millville Protein Powder

Ready To Eat Pasta

Barilla Ready Pasta Elbows

Seasoning & Marinade

McCormick Grill Mates Korean BBQ Marinade

Snack Bar

ALDI Elevation by Millville Endulgent Bars

Specialty Pasta

Birds Eye Steamfresh Veggie Made™ Pasta

Vegan Snack

Larabar Fruits + Greens Pineapple Kale Cashew Bar

Yogurt

Dannon Activia Dailies Probiotic Drink

HOUSEHOLD

In-Wash Scent Booster

Purex Crystals Botanicals Cherry Blossom & Ginger

Liquid Laundry Detergent

Gain Botanicals

Single Dose Laundry Detergent

Tide PODS Plus Downy

KIDS

Baby Diapering

Aquaphor Baby Diaper Rash Paste

Baby Wash

Baby Dove Rich Moisture Tip to Toe Wash


"We are thrilled to celebrate the 10th year of the Best New Product Awards," says Robert Levy, President and CEO of BrandSpark International and Founder of the Best New Product Awards. "For the past decade, the Best New Product Awards have honored the brands whose new innovations resonate most with consumers. The awards continue to help consumers navigate the overwhelming number of new consumer products available, make better purchasing decisions and, in turn, welcome the most effective and innovative products into their homes." 

"It is remarkable how the best brands find meaningful ways to improve their products and become increasingly relevant year after year," says Levy.

According to BNPAs' companion survey, the American Shopper Study, the average new CPG product is recognized by fewer than 1 in 3 category shoppers, even when that product boasts a major innovation and has been on shelves for almost an entire year. "This truth underscores how important it is for new products to stand out and get noticed in stores and online," says Levy. "Even the most innovative new products need help getting that initial attention and recognition from consumers."

The winning products were determined among the nominees solely by the votes and opinions of more than 11,000 American consumers, including thousands of verified purchasers who bought the products with their own money. Voters participated in an extensive nationwide survey conducted by independent marketing research firm BrandSpark International.

For more information about the Best New Product Awards winners, visit: www.BestNewProductAwards.biz

In addition to the top consumer products determined by the Best New Product Awards, the American Shopper Study provides additional insight into the minds of American shoppers. Some highlights from this year's survey are:

Americans embrace innovation
"7 in 10 Americans say they like trying new products," says Levy. "This number has remained steady since we started the Best New Product Awards in the United States 10 years ago."  Levy also says countless new product launches challenge consumers to determine what to buy. "While shoppers are interested in new products, it can be hard for them to determine what new innovations are worth their money," he says. "The study reveals that 3 in 5 shoppers say they will pay more for a new product if they believe it is going to be better."

Shoppers try new products from the brands they trust, but are less brand loyal
The BrandSpark American Shopper Study reveals that 7 in 10 Americans try new products from brands they consider among their most trusted. At the same time, 2 in 5 say they are less brand loyal than they were a few years ago, while just 1 in 5 are more brand loyal.

Peer reviews are the new word of mouth helping Americans make better purchase decisions
"Shoppers are increasingly looking to the endorsement of consumers to determine which products are best," says Levy. According to the American Shopper Study, 65 percent of consumers say they generally trust consumer reviews to help guide their purchasing decisions, while almost 70 percent trust consumer-voted awards to help them identify the best products to try.

What Americans seek in new products
With so many of us pressed for time, 2 in 3 shoppers say they look for new products that will make their lives 'easier.'  Another category that resonates with shoppers is natural food products. 3 in 4 shoppers place value on 'natural' food claims, including products that are free of hormones, antibiotics and have no artificial flavors. Meanwhile, 75 percent agree that taste remains the most important factor in their food purchase decisions. "When manufacturers successfully combine incrementally-improved nutrition with great taste, they may have a BNPA winner on their hands," says Levy.

According to the American Shopper Study, 9 in 10 shoppers seek beauty and personal care products that are 'gentle on skin.' "Beauty shoppers won't compromise on great results, and the key to victory for beauty winners in the BNPAs continues to be superior effectiveness," Levy says. Results from the study also suggest consumers see equal value in drugstore beauty brands as more expensive ones. "60 percent of beauty shoppers say products from the best drugstore beauty brands are just as effective as those from more expensive brands. And, 7 in 10 beauty shoppers say consumer endorsements influence their purchase of a new beauty product," Levy says.

About the 2018 American Shopper Study
The 2018 American Shopper Study presents the results of one of America's most comprehensive shopper trends and behavior surveys. More than 11,000 respondents contributed to this year's survey. Data was weighted to the national profile of household shoppers. This is the 10th year the study was conducted. For more information, visit www.BrandSpark.com.

About BrandSpark International
BrandSpark International uniquely combines real world consumer insight with marketing credentials and services. BrandSpark Insights gets at the heart of WHAT consumers think, WHY they act the way they do, and HOW marketers need to respond in an effort to successfully grow their business.

BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major CPG awards programs Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and consumer product endorsement and amplification platform, Shopper Army. For more information, visit www.BrandSpark.com.

