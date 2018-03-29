Best-Selling Author R.L. Stine Joins MasterClass to Teach Writing for Young Audiences

A master of the horror genre, Stine is a prolific author of more than 300 books for middle graders and young adults, which have sold more than 400 million copies worldwide and have garnered numerous awards. The author is a three-time recipient of both the Disney Adventures Kids' Choice Award and the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award. Goosebumps is often credited with inspiring a generation of kids to love reading. Stine has a unique ability to captivate young minds with easy-to-grasp storylines, relatable characters, page-turning suspense, and ghostly narratives that give readers just enough of a thrill—without giving them nightmares. Many of Stine's books have been adapted into television shows and film, including the upcoming Goosebumps: Slappy Halloween movie, to be released in October 2018.

"I have written a lot of scary books, but the process of writing those books wasn't scary," said R.L. Stine. "You can create your own universe, and control people in that universe—you can make them funny or you can scare them. In my MasterClass, I hope to show students that writing doesn't have to be scary; and in fact, it can be a lot of fun."

In his MasterClass, Stine teaches his approach to writing for young audiences and dives into how he creates the thrills in his page-turner books, which he compares to a roller coaster ride—fast paced, exciting, and full of twists and turns, but always with a happy ending. The class is rooted in his belief that breaking the process down into manageable steps is the key to making writing achievable and fun. Students will learn the nuances of writing for different age groups, how to create terrifying monsters and build suspense, and how to surprise readers and keep them engaged—all while bringing his distinct sense of humor to his lessons.

"R.L. Stine is the master of creating riveting stories that make kids want to read," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Ask anyone about R.L. and you'll hear a story about how they would stay up past their bedtime, under their covers with flashlight in hand, glued to his books, reading page after page. If you've ever wanted to write a book for kids but have been hesitant to—this is your class."

MasterClass provides online classes that offer a unique learning experience which includes video lessons from the instructor, interactive exercises, course materials, peer interaction, and more. All classes are available online for individual purchase or annual subscription at www.masterclass.com.

ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Founded in 2015, MasterClass started with the idea that everyone should have "access to genius." The premier online education platform provides affordable, engaging, and inspirational online classes taught by world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best.

MasterClass' current roster of courses includes:

Culinary Arts: Gordon Ramsay (cooking), Alice Waters (home cooking), Thomas Keller (cooking technique), Wolfgang Puck (cooking)

Film and Television: Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Martin Scorsese (filmmaking), Ron Howard (directing), Helen Mirren (acting), Samuel L. Jackson (acting), Judd Apatow (comedy), Spike Lee (filmmaking)

Music & Entertainment: Armin van Buuren (dance music), Christina Aguilera (singing), Usher (performance), Reba McEntire (country music), Herbie Hancock (jazz), Deadmau5 (music production), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Steve Martin (comedy)

Writing: James Patterson (writing), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Shonda Rhimes (writing for television), David Mamet (dramatic writing), Bob Woodward (investigative journalism), Judy Blume (writing), Malcolm Gladwell (writing)

Design, Photography, and Fashion: Annie Leibovitz (photography), Frank Gehry (architecture), Diane von Furstenberg (how to build a fashion brand), Marc Jacobs (fashion design)

Sports and Games: Serena Williams (tennis), Stephen Curry (shooting, ball-handling, and scoring), Garry Kasparov (chess)

Politics & Society: Jane Goodall (conservation)

For more information, please visit www.masterclass.com.

View the trailer for R.L. Stine's MasterClass below:

https://youtu.be/DrWKxke42BE

Download stills here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/vw02j2nvjbnmf0a/AAB9RajW-p0xF-cWj8quL-eda?dl=0

Courtesy of MasterClass

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/masterclassofficial

Follow R.L. Stine:

Twitter @RL_Stine

Instagram @RL_Stine1

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-selling-author-rl-stine-joins-masterclass-to-teach-writing-for-young-audiences-300621504.html

SOURCE MasterClass

Related Links

http://www.masterclass.com

