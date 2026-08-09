NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Experts has published a new review naming CorelDRAW Graphics Suite as the best software for t-shirt and print design for professional production settings. The assessment focuses on color separations, soft proofing, true-scale design, bitmap preparation, multipage documents, and export controls for apparel and commercial printing.

Best Software for T-Shirt and Print Design:

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite - addresses both artwork creation and production preparation of screen-printing businesses, apparel decorators, sign shops, merchandise producers, in-house marketing departments, and professional designers handling files for physical output.

According to Software Experts, CorelDRAW stands out because the suite addresses several stages of print production. Design teams can prepare customer artwork, assign spot colors, inspect color separations, check output conditions, set exact dimensions, and export production files from one software package.

Why Is CorelDRAW Considered the Best Software for T-Shirt and Print Design?

CorelDRAW is considered the best software for t-shirt and print design because the suite combines professional drawing functions with color management and pre-press controls. The review highlights color separations, soft proofing, integrated Pantone color libraries, PowerTRACE, 1:1 scale design, bitmap editing, multipage document management, and multi-asset export.

These functions address common print-production concerns. A customer may submit a low-resolution logo, a compressed image, a scanned sketch, or artwork prepared at the wrong size. Print staff may then need to rebuild the design, correct colors, remove a background, resize artwork, separate inks, and prepare several output files.

CorelDRAW provides tools for these tasks within a connected working setup. The arrangement can reduce the number of file conversions and application changes required between initial artwork and production output.

Color Separations and Soft Proofing Support Apparel Production

Color preparation can affect the accuracy and cost of a print job. Artwork displayed on a monitor may produce different results on fabric, paper, vinyl, or another physical material. Spot colors, gradients, photographs, and overlapping inks can add further production considerations.

CorelDRAW supports CMYK color separations and spot-color workflows. Separation previews allow production teams to examine individual color plates before film output or screen preparation. The review notes that this inspection stage can help identify unwanted colors, missing elements, and overprint issues earlier in the production process.

Soft proofing adds an on-screen preview based on selected output conditions and color profiles. Screen printers and design teams can review possible color changes before artwork reaches a garment or outside production partner.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite also includes access to Pantone color libraries without requiring a separate Pantone subscription. This access can help print businesses assign recognized spot colors to brand marks, uniforms, promotional apparel, packaging, and signage.

How Does CorelDRAW Prepare Customer Artwork for Printing?

Customer-supplied artwork can arrive in many forms, including JPEG files, screenshots, photographs, and scanned drawings. Some files may be too small for the intended print size or may lack editable shapes.

PowerTRACE converts bitmap images into editable vector graphics. Settings for detail, smoothing, color, and object handling support logo rebuilding from lower-resolution source files. Converted shapes can then be adjusted, resized, recolored, and separated without the image degradation associated with enlarging a small bitmap.

Curve-editing functions include freehand, pen, Bézier, B-spline, polyline, three-point curve, and two-point curve tools. Node controls allow detailed changes to lettering, symbols, mascots, and custom illustrations.

CorelDRAW also includes bitmap functions for straightening images, correcting perspective, changing color and saturation, switching color modes, resampling artwork, and removing backgrounds. Corel PHOTO-PAINT, which forms part of the suite, provides further image masking and photo-editing options.

For apparel artwork, the Painterly Brush tool provides particle, artistic, and brushstroke styles that remain editable as vector objects. Pointillizer converts artwork into adjustable dot patterns, while Mesh Fill supports smooth color transitions and shaded effects.

True-Scale Design Supports Accurate Print Placement

CorelDRAW allows artwork to be prepared at a true 1:1 scale. Exact sizing can matter for chest prints, full-front shirt graphics, sleeve placements, banners, window graphics, and vehicle applications.

Production teams can enter exact dimensions and inspect artwork at the intended physical size before output. This ability also supports print businesses that produce apparel alongside posters, labels, decals, banners, shop signs, and point-of-sale materials.

Large page sizes and substantial production files can remain within the same design environment. This approach allows commercial printers to work from actual measurements rather than reduced-scale layouts.

Multipage document controls also support organized print jobs. Front graphics, back graphics, sleeve designs, customer proofs, production notes, and alternate color versions can remain within one document rather than several disconnected files.

Export Controls Help Move Artwork Into Production

The Export docker or inspector provides controls for outputting pages, objects, selections, and different file formats. A customized asset list can produce several deliverables in one operation.

A single project may require a print-ready PDF, a transparent preview image, a customer proof, and a production graphic. Multi-asset export allows these files to be prepared from the same source document.

Print Merge supports variable text, names, numbers, and QR codes from external data. This function can assist with sports jerseys, uniforms, event materials, labels, and numbered promotional products without requiring manual edits to every item.

The Border and Grommet tool serves print shops that also produce banners and signage. Adjustable borders and grommet placements can be added during file preparation, extending the suite beyond apparel production.

Purchasing Options for Print Businesses

Software Experts also notes that CorelDRAW Graphics Suite is offered through subscription and one-time perpetual-license options. The two purchasing models allow print businesses to select an arrangement based on budgets, update policies, and ownership preferences.

A subscription provides access to ongoing releases, selected cloud functions, additional content, and recurring artificial intelligence credits. A perpetual license supports organizations that prefer a one-time payment and a fixed software version.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite is available for Windows and Mac. Browser-based CorelDRAW Web is also available to subscribers, supporting businesses with different device and working-location requirements.

A 15-day free trial is available without a credit card, including 200 AI credits, so print businesses can evaluate the production workflow before committing.

CorelDRAW Recognition Reflects the Needs of Modern Print Shops

The Software Experts review places production preparation at the center of the assessment. The recognition reflects growing demand for design software that can manage artwork correction, color setup, exact sizing, layout, and file delivery without separating those duties across unrelated systems.

For screen printers and apparel decorators, the main benefit comes from the connection between creative work and prepress preparation. Color separations, soft proofing, Pantone access, PowerTRACE, true-scale design, and export settings address practical issues that arise before ink reaches fabric.

For sign shops and commercial printers, large-format support, multipage documents, Print Merge, and banner-preparation tools extend the range of supported work. In-house marketing teams can also prepare brand graphics, promotional materials, customer proofs, and production files from the same suite.

Based on the functions assessed, Software Experts identifies CorelDRAW Graphics Suite as the best software for t-shirt and print design for professional users seeking production-focused design and prepress functions in one package.

The full review can be read at the Software Experts website.

About Corel

Corel is a global software company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with more than 100 million users in over 75 countries. Founded in 1985, Corel has built a strong reputation for innovation and usability in graphics, digital‑media, and productivity software. Its product portfolio includes vector illustration (CorelDRAW Graphics Suite), natural‑media painting (Corel Painter), photo editing (Corel PaintShop Pro), video production (Corel VideoStudio), and productivity tools (WordPerfect Office and WinZip). Corel's software is designed for both professionals and creative consumers and provides powerful features in an accessible, easy‑to-learn format. With a global footprint that includes major offices in the US, UK, Germany, China, Taiwan and Japan, Corel continues to expand its reach while maintaining a close connection with its user community.

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SOURCE SoftwareExperts.org