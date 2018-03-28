Bestselling Author, Publisher Meredith Wild Steps into Suspense with The Red Ledger

Wild, author of The Hacker Series, The Bridge Series, and select stories in her curated Misadventures series, has crossed over into the suspense genre with a tale about Tristan Red, an assassin whose newest mark, Isabel Foster, is also a long lost lover. Robbed of his memory from a traumatic special ops mission gone wrong, Tristan must make a choice between carrying through with his assignment or putting himself in the crosshairs of a larger mercenary organization in order to spare Isabel and seek out his past.

"As soon as I started writing Tristan's story, I knew this series would be different. It's more intense than anything I've ever written, and it's pushed me out of my comfort zone in some of the best ways," says Wild.

Set to release as a series of novellas, The Red Ledger will hit bookstores both in trade paperback and hardcover formats on August 7, 2018. Chock-full of nail-biting suspense and sexual tension, the series promises to attract both male and female readers. "The Red Ledger is unlike anything Meredith has written," says Waterhouse Press CEO, David Grishman. "The storyline grabs you from the first chapter, with action and pacing that will keep readers clamoring for more. Buckle up!"

The Red Ledger is guaranteed to appeal to readers of Wild's international bestselling Hacker Series, the five-book journey of Erica Hathaway, the CEO of a fledgling tech startup, and Blake Landon, a would-be investor and rumored computer hacker. The already bestselling Hacker Series grabbed headlines in 2015 when it was acquired by Grand Central Publishing in a highly publicized seven-figure deal. The Hacker Series foreign rights have since been sold in over 20 languages.

Wild's imprint, Waterhouse Press, now publishes several authors (including three #1 New York Times bestsellers) and regularly ranks as a top-selling imprint among booksellers. As founder, Wild splits her time between writing and working behind the scenes, helping discover, publish, and promote other talented authors.

